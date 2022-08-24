REPORT SENT TO POLICE

THE police Child Protection Unit (CPU) says it has no record of a call being made to it by anyone related to McKenzie Hope Rechia, the seven-year-old girl beaten and strangled last Friday by a woman now in police custody.
The CPU commenced operations in May 2015 and is part of the Special Victims Department (SVD) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
The child’s neighbour, Michelle Alexander, had told the Express on Sunday, “I called the station twice and I called Child Protection Unit. I didn’t want them to take the child away. I wanted them to help her. But no one came. That was about three weeks ago when she (the woman who strangled Hope) started talking about killing herself and the child.”
The neighbour’s claim prompted a response from head of the Special Victims Department, acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, who said such a report would not be made without action being taken by her unit.
“We would never get a report like that, not under my command, and nothing will be done. I don’t make joke at all, protecting children is critical and paramount in my mind,” she said on Monday.
The neighbour’s claim was investigated and police said yesterday, “Diligent and cogent checks were conducted by the head of the unit and there are no reports made to the CPU relative to this girl.”
In a media release yesterday, the TTPS said the unit operates with a zero-tolerance approach to reports perpetrated against children and “all victims and their families are immediately referred to the Victim and Witness Support Unit of the TTPS, for psycho-social support. Referrals are also made to other psycho-social agencies in Trinidad and Tobago”.
Contacted yesterday and told what the police had concluded, the neighbour said: “I cleared up all of that already. I don’t know how the whole story get twisted and everybody on my case, so I have nothing again to say.”
The autopsy on the child was not done yesterday, and until a cause of death is officially given, the investigation cannot go forward. A 25-year-old suspect remains in the custody of homicide officers.
There are nine Policing Divisions and the CPU is represented in each Division, the TTPS said. Currently officers are rostered and cover a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week period.
The locations are as follows:
*Southern and South Western CPU at Oropouche Police Station
*Central CPU is at Brasso Police Station
*Tobago CPU is at Shirvan Road Police Station
* Western CPU is at the Maraval Police Station
* Port of Spain and North Eastern CPUs are located at Belmont Police Station
*Northern and North Central CPUs are located at Maracas, St Joseph Police Station
*Eastern CPU is located at Sangre Grande Police Station.
Reports can be made to a police officer on patrol, to any police station, the TTPS app, TTPS online reporting, 555, 800-TIPS, or 999.