Report this week on deadly Maraval fire

CHIEF Fire Officer Arnold Bristo has confirmed that a full report on the cause of the deadly fire that claimed the lives of three children at Rookery Nook, Maraval, last will be completed later this week.
Speaking to the Express yesterday via telephone, Bristo said the investigation is in its late stages and he could not divulge the contents just yet.
“The report is expected to be completed this week and when I receive the report from the investigators, I will issue a media release on the matter,” Bristo said.
Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died trying to escape from their house after the fire broke out around 7.30 a.m. last Monday.
Their parents, Troy Burke and Jenille Rodriguez, were not at home when the fire started.
Their father was injured trying to get into the burning house to free them, while two daughters, 13 and 15, escaped.
A townhouse for
the Burke family
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, meanwhile, told the Express on Friday that she had spoken with Rodriguez, who accepted an “emergency-use” townhouse at Vieux Fort in St James.
“I spoke to Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles and they were actually on stand-by and they were ready with a home. It is a townhouse. It is brand new and there is not much people there, and it will be cleaned and made available for them because the two children need somewhere to be comfortable,” said Cox.
“I met with her last Wednesday and she was so happy we met and she thanked me profusely,” she said.
Cox added: “We were able to talk about the children and we asked her how can we help in Social Development. There has since been a great outpouring from people and some business people as well who heard that I met with her, and they said if they needed anything else to let them know as they are willing to help.”
“This is the Trinidad and Tobago I know,” she added.