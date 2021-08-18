THERE was flash flooding and landslides in North and East Trinidad yesterday after heavy rains from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., due to what the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service described as a “very active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ)”.
By 5.15 p.m., however, the Met Office had discontinued the adverse weather alert which it had issued earlier yesterday.
Hit especially hard was the North Coast Road, from “the Pillars” at Santa Cruz to La Fillette, where there were numerous landslides.
The Ministry of Works and Transport reported that it cleared debris and fallen trees as some communities had been briefly cut off from the rest of the country.
“At this time, members of the public are advised that access to the roadway has been temporarily restored to accommodate single-lane traffic only. Clean-up efforts are still ongoing and it is anticipated that works will continue over the next few days to re-establish full connectivity,” the ministry said in a news release yesterday evening.
“Exposed slopes are presently heavily saturated and therefore susceptible to further movement and may be hazardous to all road users at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid this area if possible and traverse only if absolutely necessarily,” it added.
And low-lying areas from Santa Rosa to Sangre Grande were inundated with floodwater while there were landslides reported along Riverside Road in Curepe.
Downtown Port of Spain was spared, as well as St Ann’s and Maraval, which were the sites of major flooding on August 3 that swept away cars, damaged homes and caused parts of the capital city to be choked with so much debris that it resembled a war zone.
The Priority Bus Route and Churchill-Roosevelt Highway were not affected despite the steady rain, but there were reports of brief flooding in St Joseph and Tunapuna along the Eastern Main Road.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) reported that along with landslides on Riverside Road and the North Coast Road, there was one at Irish Crescent in Glencoe.
In Diego Martin, the ODPM reported flash flooding in Diamond Vale and at Oasis Gardens while a tree had fallen on Simeon Road, St Ann’s.
The ODPM also received reports of homes being flooded in Lopinot; street flooding in Henry Street, Arouca; flash flooding along O’Meara Road, Arima, as well as Cumuto; while there was another report of a landslide in Valencia.