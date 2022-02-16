Republic Bank terminates Covid policy

Republic Bank_______use

Republic Bank on Independence Square

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd has terminated its contentious return-to-work Covid-19 policy for ­unvaccinated workers.

And it has asked the workers’ union, the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU), to withdraw related court matters.

A letter dated February 14 from the bank’s senior manager group and employee industrial relations department to BIGWU’s vice-president, Jason Brown, pointed to the bank’s decision to terminate the mandatory PCR tests for unvaccinated staff to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, which was implemented on September 6.

The policy was terminated officially last week. The Express yesterday reached out to the bank’s managing director, Nigel Baptiste, via WhatsApp, who confirmed the contents of the letter sent to the union are accurate.

Referring to the court matters BIGWU has filed against the bank over the now-defunct policy, the senior manager group and employee industrial relations department of the bank called on the union to reconsider its decision, and remove the matters from the court at this time.

The letter further suggested that parties engage with a view to amicably resolving the two residual issues—namely, the union’s request to have warning notices rescinded and removed from the personnel files of those, along with the reimbursement of the funds expended by staff who would have paid for PCR tests over the life of the policy. “The bank is prepared to commence these discussions at the earliest convenience of the union. Looking forward to your favourable consideration and necessary action please,” the letter added.

Emotional and financial hardship

In his response to the letter, BIGWU’s vice-president Brown stated it’s unfortunate such sentiments could not have prevailed prior to the effecting of a policy which translated into emotional and financial hardship for so many.

Brown said about 250 employees remain unvaccinated.

“The issues created by the bank have now firmly domiciled themselves in the national sphere and therefore some wider consideration has to be paid to not only the damage done to our members, but also to the tens of thousands of workers whose employers have followed the bank and to the assault on the practice of good and proper industrial relations in general,” Brown added.

However, he said the union is always willing to engage in meaningful consultation and will, therefore, seek accommodation at its next scheduled negotiations meeting tomorrow to begin some preliminary discussion.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fatal shooting at sea: lawyer wants client freed

Fatal shooting at sea: lawyer wants client freed

Attorney for a Trinidadian national detained since the shooting death of the one-year-old Venezuelan boy has written the head of the Coast Guard requesting that her client be released.

Attorney Petronilla Basdeo sent a pre-action protocol letter yesterday to the Commander of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Captain Don Polo, calling for her Moruga client to be released by 6 p.m. yesterday or the matter would be taken before the court.

Action coming after land protest

Action coming after land protest

Following protest action by ex-Caroni (1975) workers for land promised to them, Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat said yesterday the final survey plan for the site has been submitted for approval.

Rambharat told the Express on Monday it was his understanding that the protesters were from those awaiting the Exchange II B lots which involved 441 lots. He said he had asked the Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd (EMBD) for an update on the delivery of leases for that site.

Don’t traffic contraband

Don’t traffic contraband

“DO not traffic.”

This was warning given by Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan as he welcomed 238 recruits into the Prison Service yesterday.

In the past three years, more than 16 prison officers have been arrested and charged for attempting to smuggle contraband items into the nation’s jails.

These items included cellphones, marijuana and cigarettes according to data from a senior officer in the Service.

‘$1.5m was insufficient’

‘$1.5m was insufficient’

The Calypso Monarch and Extempo Monarch competitions have been cancelled.

This was confirmed by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) in a statement from public relations officer Sherma Orr Watkins yesterday.

