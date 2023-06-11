Request for security detail

A former cabinet minister in the Basdeo Panday-led United National Congress (UNC) administration of 1995-2001 sought and was given a security detail during the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Piarco airport project.
The report, which has laid dormant for two decades and never laid in Parliament, said the former unnamed cabinet minister reported to the chairman of the commission, former chief justice Clinton Bernard, in the presence of others, that attempts had been made to “compromise that person (the former minister)”.
“These attempts, the person reported, had been made by two members of the Council of the Law Association, one of whose identity that person was not prepared to disclose.”
“The person requested, and was given, a security detail. That person felt his/her life might be in danger. This person was not the only one who complained. All this occurred during the currency of our Enquiry. We had cause for grave, grave concern,” the report said.
The commissioner noted that the then-Council of the Law Association had lambasted the enquiry for categorising certain persons as “subjects” of the enquiry “because (the Law Association contended) their reputations would be damaged”.
The commissioners said, “No one will ever know the true reason behind the incomprehensible role of the Council of the Law Association’s publicly issued statements concerning this Enquiry.”
The commissioners acknowledged that the very nature of a public enquiry, “being inquisitorial by definition”, may result in reputations being tarnished.
“The best safeguard against this unnecessary result, is to permit freedom to those affected to participate fully and robustly in the proceedings. This we did without, to a large degree, success. Many who played major roles in the Piarco Airport Development Project simply refused to participate, believing perhaps that their non-participation would frustrate the Enquiry. We nevertheless proceeded to search for the truth, so as to report faithfully to His Excellency. We believe we have achieved that,” the report said.
The commission of enquiry was appointed by then-president Arthur NR Robinson in April 2002. But during the life of the commission, the head of state changed and the report was therefore handed in to then-president George Maxwell Richards in August l, 2003.
Foreigners on the project
The commission of enquiry report also expressed concern about the role of the Ministry of National Security in facilitating the importation of foreign workers on the project, in breach of the work permit rules and regulations.
The BHC contract stated that it “shall to the maximum extent possible use and procure the use by all those with whom it contracts” of local labour, services and materials.
Contrary to this condition, “to the consternation of the Commission there was total disregard by [a local firm] and Calmaquip Engineering Corporation who with the connivance of Birk Hillman Consultants Incorporated breached the restrictions by which they all were bound” and recruited many foreign tradesmen when competent locals were available, in contravention of the contractual obligations.
“In the Commission’s view their actions were an insult to the people of Trinidad and Tobago and to the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”
The local firm brought in 80 foreigners to work on the Piarco project, 50 of whom were Colombians, some of whom were to lay tiles and to install drywall, skills which were performed by local construction workers every day, the commission said. Calmaquip also brought in foreign workers.
“Mrs Margaret Thompson had testified...that she had had occasion to complain to (then Minister) Mr (John) Humphrey (who by then had taken over the overseeing of the Project) about the number of ‘foreigners’ who were working on this Project. She claimed that in response, Mr Humphrey had assured her not to worry since the Work Permits Rules and Regulations would be enforced to avoid any breaches...
“Nevertheless in the course of her evidence...Mrs Thompson produced a copy of a letter dated 23rd October 2002 from the Ministry of National Security addressed to the Secretary of the Commission, the contents of which were later confirmed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security in his testimony before the Commission, which surprisingly demonstrated that the Ministry paid absolutely no regard to the Rules relating to the grant of work permits in respect of this Project.
“Worse still, the Commission considers by his action Mr [Minister], with the assistance of those in the Ministry of National Security allowed these people to treat this country’s sovereignty with utter contempt and its people with complete disdain,” the report said.
The commission said a minister (whom it named) must “be deemed to have aided and abetted these companies by condoning the total disregard of the rules pertaining to the grant of work permits.
The commission engaged Mr Knolly Skinner, an experienced quantity surveyor, to do an independent evaluation of the award of contract package CP-9 (Airport Terminal Facility), which was awarded for $183 million. His evaluation of the cost of the works done was $85 million.
With respect to quality, the evidence was that the local firm produced “generally poor quality work, used poor materials and gave poor workmanship and that Birk Hillman Consultants Incorporated, whose job it was to ensure that all contractors complied with the contract specifications, appeared to have turned a blind eye in its direction. The evidence also was that the [local firm] did not engage the number and quality of skilled persons needed to execute and supervise the works.
“Within a year of handover of the project, the Airports Authority began incurring heavy costs for remedial work. Birk Hillman Consultants Incorporated not only failed to enforce compliance but certified full payment for these works instead of making deductions for poor quality and for the cost of resultant remedial work. The evidence is replete with examples of poor quality work in CP 5 (Airside Paving) and CP9 (Terminal Building).”
Recommendations
Two of the major recommendations of the CoE were that no major contracts should be awarded to foreign entrepreneurs—ie, foreign contractors, foreign consortiums, advisers or foreign consultants. Public contracts should be awarded to local entrepreneurs only.
It said there were striking examples of the competence, ability and workmanship of local entrepreneurs, and that past experience had shown that where public works were concerned, instances of bribery, corruption and failures had occurred when foreign contractors, designers, companies and industries had been awarded contracts in this country.
It said no minister of government should play any part whatsoever in the preparation for or in the award of any public contract of any kind whatsoever. Similarly, no member of the House of Representatives, Senate, local corporations or other statutory bodies or agencies should play any part whatsoever in the preparation for or the award of any public contract of any kind.
It also recommended that the Central Tenders Board be replaced by a completely independent body called “The Board for Contracts, Supplies and Services”, and that no public servant or public official sit on this board.
The board should comprise a president, three vice-presidents, director of contracts, deputy director of contracts, secretary of the Tenders Board, president of the Joint Consultative Council, an architect selected by the Trinidad and Tobago Institute of Architects, a nominee of the Trinidad and Tobago Contractors Association, a quantity surveyor nominated by the institution of surveyors, an electrical engineer, a civil/structural engineer, a mechanical engineer—all three nominated by the Professional Engineers of T&T, a representative of the Employers Consultative Association selected by that body, a representatives of the Chamber of Commerce selected by that body, a representative of Transparency Institute, selected by that body, a representative of the Trinidad And Tobago Manufacturers’ Association selected by the association, a representative of the Hardware Dealers’ Association selected by that association, and a member of the Pharmacy Board.
The Board for Contracts, Supplies and Services would deal with all contracts above $50 million, the report suggested. It also recommended the establishment of an advisory body of experts in the field of construction, costing and budgeting to advise the Government on the feasibility of all prospective major public works exceeding $100 million.
—Continues tomorrow.