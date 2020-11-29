RESCUE FROM DEATH

People’s National Movement (PNM) stalwart Ferdie Ferreira, 88, and his wife Pearl, 83, saw death when their car got swept away in Macqueripe last Thursday.
One of the men involved in the rescue said he believes an angel of God was present to help them, adding it was nothing short of a miracle.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Ferreira said he and his wife had gone to U Pick on Tucker Valley Road, Chaguaramas for lunch and buy vegetables.
He said the rains came and they sat at the location for two hours waiting for it to ease and when it did they left. When they reached Macqueripe the roads were flooded.
“The water was pretty heavy flowing West to East across the Macqueripe Road. Unfortunately, and to some extent stupidly, I tried to drive through the waters because we were sitting for two hours in U Pick and as soon as the rain started to slow down I told my wife let’s go,” he said.
“The water just pushed the car. The water took control and the car went down into a river or stream and fortunately for us the car encountered some debris or whatever it was and I was able to forcefully open the back door, get out and pull her through,” he said.
He said by the time they managed to get out of the car “we were almost in the jungle”.
Ferreira said he doesn’t know where he got the strength to pull his wife out. “I don’t know if it was Maradona, the left hand of God, but I was able to pull her out. The place was soaking wet but we were on ground. The phone was useless as it got soaked,” he said. Ferreira said he and his wife have been married for 60 years.
“My wife is not well but she’s a very strong person. We stood together and we said we in it, we either go down together or we go out together and fortunately we got out together,” he said. Ferreira said thankfully someone saw the car being swept away and sent help via heavy machinery. “I’ve lived a full life and had all sorts of experiences but I’ve never came so close to the final hour and the experience is one under the circumstances it can happen at any hour, you begin to understand the value of life and the support you get,” he said. “I have always been very humanistic and helpful person to my fellow men, I must have done some things that the master must have recognised and said it’s time to him a little reward,” he added.
Ferreira said he always joked that when his time comes he will say he’s not ready and will “appeal to the third umpire”. “The third umpire upstairs say your hour ain’t reach yet, Ferdie,” he said.
The third umpire is an off-field umpire used in some cricket matches, particularly international matches. Their role is to make the final decision on questions referred to them by the two on-field umpires or the players.
“It was a very unfortunate experience and I am glad we survived it and I want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation on behalf of my wife and I to all those who helped us, U Pick, the Coast Guard, the ambulance, the St James medical centre. It could have been a very tragic outcome but we survived it and there is no serious damage but the car is written off,” he said.
Michael Gomes, the head of security and personal bodyguard for U Pick owner Davy Boodoosingh said he got emotional over the incident.
“Mr Ferreira is not a big guy. From then on I believe in angels; an angel had to help him lift her out of that and then walk through that muddy mangrove, that’s almost two-to-three feet of mud and water and he lift her out of there. It was very emotional,” he said.
Gomes said around 2.30 p.m. on Thursday he received a telephone call from Tina Boodoosingh stating that a burgundy Toyota with an elderly couple had just attempted to cross the floodwaters along the Macqueripe Road and was swept away.
He said he called the Inspector of the Chaguaramas Development Authority and informed him of the situation and he subsequently called and alerted the Coast Guard, Army, and the ambulance service.
Gomes said Davy Boodoosingh instructed him to call two of their nearest operators and to utilise any of their machinery necessary to recover the vehicle and the couple. Gomes said he called the Inspector at approximately 2.40 p.m. to obtain a map of the river’s course. “After receiving same I took Mr Ronald Gaskin, one of our operators, in a telehandler and we proceeded along the river way through bushy, muddy and thick terrain. At approximately 3.45 p.m. about 200 metres into the swampy mangrove, we found Mr and Mrs Ferreira,” he said. The couple were taken to the St James Medical Complex where they were examined and then sent home.