Rescued after 26 days

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday praised police for the rescue of kidnapped businessman Kartikay Ramsundar.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Hinds said he was happy that Ramsundar was rescued and reunited with his family. “I am proud of the law enforcement platform that they were able to make a significant breakthrough in this case,” he said.
Hinds said he was confident that police will continue their investigations and get to the root of the kidnapping to ensure there is no such recurrence.
Ramsundar, 40, was rescued by police 26 days after he was kidnapped on October 13 from his business place-Riverside Marina-at Cacandee Road, Felicity.
The rescue mission on Monday was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and included personnel attached to the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU) led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Romel Morales.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said in a statement yesterday that Ramsundar had been reunited with his loved ones after the rescue operation.
No ransom was paid and two suspects have been detained in connection with the kidnapping.
Up to last night, they were assisting AKU detectives with their investigations, police said.
A report to police had indicated that a $5 million ransom was demanded for Ramsundar’s safe return not long after he was taken.
A TTPS statement said Ramsundar was rescued by officers of the AKU, Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) after being abducted on October 13.
It stated that during the operation, Ramsundar was recovered and taken to a medical facility where he was medically examined and later reunited with his family.
The TTPS said the AKU was also assisted by officers of SORT, IATF, and other arms of national security.
The exercise was initiated in the Central and South-Western Divisions.
Ramsundar was kidnapped from his business place by three masked men, one carrying a firearm, who forced him into a Honda Civic.
The vehicle was later found burnt out along Bernard Road in Felicity.
Part of the incident was captured on CCTV footage.
Police were notified and officers from the Chaguanas Police Station responded
Police said investigations are ongoing into the kidnapping.
The Express visited Ramsundar’s family residence at Cacandee Road yesterday but there was no response to calls.
His business place also remained closed.
Residents still worried
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce Richie Sookhai told the Express last night that he was relieved Ramsundar had been rescued and reunited with his family.
He commended TTPS officers for their work and reiterated his call for heightened vigilance with the end of the State of Emergency (SoE) approaching on November 29.
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally called for an assurance from Hinds that nothing will be spared in the investigation into the kidnapping of Ramsundar.
He said Ramsundar’s family was happy to have him back.
Rambally told the Express: “The family of Mr Ramsundar, his friends and the entire community is extremely relieved that he has returned home in as safe a manner as possible.
“In my own interactions with constituents today, everyone was grateful to God and to all well wishers who had Mr Ramsundar in their prayers. I hope that the police make greater progress in determining and apprehending those who are responsible for these heinous crimes of kidnapping and what is presently plaguing our society.”
Rambally said constituents were “seriously concerned about the unabated spike in crime that we are witnessing at this time”.