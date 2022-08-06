Rescued girl to recite poem at rescuer’s funeral

Otis

Died saving girl: Otis Morrison

The 11-year-old girl who was rescued from drowning while at Clifton Hill beach on Emancipation Day is expected to recite a poem during the funeral service for the man who saved her.

Speaking to the Express yesterday, Otis Morrison’s mother, Christine Jordan Morrison, said the child’s mother made contact with the family.

She said the girl also spoke to them. She said it was asked whether the child could recite a poem during the funeral, and Morrison said she agreed the girl could do so.

“If the child wants to say something, I will allow her to do it,” Morrison said, as she added that the incident was not the girl’s fault.

The funeral date is yet to be determined.

Otis, 36, of Gonzales Village, Guapo, was hailed a hero by many, including his relatives and Point Fortin Member of Parliament Kennedy Richards Jnr, after he rescued the girl, whom he did not know, from drowning.

He kept her afloat until a jet-ski operator who was alerted took her to safety.

Otis, however, went underwater and had to be pulled to the shore by beachgoers. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered and he was taken to the Pt Fortin Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Otis was the father of girls aged 11 and eight years old.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the ­family.

It was created on Thursday and described Otis as a good Samaritan, and spoke of the incident.

It also said his wife and two daughters have been left to mourn, and that any assistance would be appreciated.

The goal is to raise $50,000.

A relative told the Express the money will assist with ­funeral arrangements.

