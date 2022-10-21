Rescued women, children remain in care of the State

THE ten women, including two minors, who were rescued from a home in Montrose on Tuesday, remain in the care of the State. The ten individuals are said to be of “Latin American” origin, and are co-operating with investigators from the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU).
Police have employed the use of a translator, and are interviewing each of the victims on what they were forced to do, and by whom.
Investigators told the Express that they are attempting to find links to other similar reports, and it is hoped that the testimonies will lead to further actionable information, which could lead to more persons being rescued, as well as more arrests.
As of yesterday, nine persons remained in custody following Tuesday’s operation—including six Trinidadian men, a Trinidadian woman, a Jamaican national and a Venezuelan man.
The ten women were rescued on Tuesday morning during an operation conducted by officers of the Counter-Trafficking Unit, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Special Investigations Task Force, along with operational support from the Multi Operational Police Section and Inter-Agency Task Force.
Enquiries are ongoing.
The officers received actionable intelligence that a group of women was being kept against their will, and when they went into the area, they conducted a search of the several apartments and businesses on the compound.
The ten women were found, rescued, and taken for medical treatment.
