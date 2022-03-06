Rescuer hailed a hero

Citizens have hailed diver Ronald Ramoutar a true hero.
He was one of the first to enter the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre on the afternoon of Friday, February 25, in search of the five divers who were sucked into a 30-inch subsea pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd.
“Let us all take time to salute Mr Ronald Ramoutar, Trinidad’s latest hero who defiantly rejected a most puzzling and questionable instructions and was able to save a life.
“Though you may never be officially considered for reasons unknown, we salute your brave efforts. Rest assured that you will not be forgotten by those concerned,” one person posted to social media.
Another wrote, “I want to take a moment to recognise a whole national hero. Ronald Ramoutar the diver who defied Paria officials and independently saved a life, we salute you.”
Ramoutar, along with another diver, emerged with Christopher Boodram—who turned out to be the lone survivor of the five-member team.
Ramoutar was, however, prevented from returning in search of the other divers. By the time he resurfaced, Ramoutar said armed Coast Guard officers had been called in to “cordon off the scene”.
And no one else entered the water.
Three days later, Paria explained that after “careful consultation” with the Coast Guard, expert divers and other stakeholders, it was determined that the risk was too intolerable for their divers to enter the pipeline.
The Sunday Express was told Coast Guard officers at the scene did not attempt to enter the water.
At a news conference last week Sunday night, Paria’s terminal operations manager, Collin Piper, said, “At the start of the incident we consulted with the Coast Guard and they assessed the situation and determined that they were unable to enter the pipeline because they didn’t have sufficient information.
“We used cameras which we inserted into the pipeline to try to gather information as best as we could. We also spoke with Mr Boodram who provided additional information, and it was determined that the risk of sending divers into that pipeline was intolerable.”
Distress call
Ramoutar said volunteer divers had gathered at the scene within two hours of the five men being pulled into the pipeline last Friday.
His brother-in-law, Fyzal Kurban, was one of the men inside that pipeline. He knew the other men, and Ramoutar said he could not stand by and watch as nothing was being done to find them.
Ramoutar said he received a distress call from his nephew, Nicholas Kurban, that his father appeared to be trapped inside a pipeline along with four others.
“I work with as a diver with a company in Port of Spain and I was on my way home when he called on Friday. I arrived at Pointe-a-Pierre at 5.30 p.m. and found my nephew there.
“I prepared myself and along with another person, Cory, we were about to go into the water, when officials from Paria came and stopped us. They said we were not to enter the water.
“I looked at my nephew and Cory, and disregarded that order. I dived into the water, in search of them,” he said.
Ramoutar said he spotted a man covered in a thick oil slick, attempting to get to the surface. That was Boodram, who had already dragged himself out of the pipeline and was struggling to get out.
“The oil was so thick, he could not see anything. We managed to get him to the habitat and gave him a tank. He shouted that Fyzal was right behind him and we should go back for him. We went back in, but we did not see anyone else. We found Fyzal’s tank and it was empty,” he said.
Ramoutar said they returned to the surface with Boodram, who appeared to be shaken by the ordeal. He had been underwater since 2.30 p.m. that day, knocking the pipeline and calling for help.
“Christopher said we have to go back for Fyzal and we were gearing up to dive again, when Paria officials came again and stopped us. This time they instructed the TT Coast Guard to block us from entering.
“The officers were armed and we had to follow instructions, but they could have saved those men right then,” he said.
Screams for help
Boodram told the men that the others suffered injuries, possibly broken limbs, when they were sucked into the 36-inch pipeline.
“He said he was the last to go in and he did not have a lot of injuries, but he knew the others were badly hurt. But they were alive when he was there.
“They were screaming for help and we were told that people outside were hearing them, but nobody went in,” he said.
Ramoutar said by 7 p.m. on Friday, a fully equipped dive team arrived at the site, ready to go into the water.
“Paria, again said we needed a permit to dive and since then we have been waiting.
“I cannot understand why that could not have been waived since this was an emergency,” he said.
And, Ramoutar said, 48 hours later, no permit had been granted.
“We had all of the equipment, the experienced divers, and all precautions were taken. We could have gone down there on Friday night and rescued those men. What happened here is outrageous,” he said.
To those who lauded his bravery, Ramoutar said he appreciated the praises, but he was disappointed and saddened that he, and the other divers, were prevented from going back in.