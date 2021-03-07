Resident: Are they waiting for someone to die?

On two occasions in the past week, freight container trucks passing through an uneven stretch of road in Craignish Village, Princes Town nearly toppled over into oncoming traffic, and could go neither forward nor back.
The result was that traffic backed up on both ends, while passenger cars crawled around the trucks, hoping it would not be the moment they capsized.
This problem has existed for decades. No one has fixed it.
One passenger told the Express: “It was scary and disheartening, it looked very easy to fall over and damage or kill someone right there.”
“It’s almost as if they are waiting for someone to die,” said a resident, who questioned why, despite years of requests for repair of the slipping roadways, little action has been taken.
“They are waiting for something terrible to happen before they actually act. This is not political to any of the people who may lose their lives on a road because it has been neglected for years. This isn’t a matter of PNM or UNC because both have been in power and both seem to wait to act on these matters and I’m sure these things are happening in other places as well. The question is, are they going to listen to us now?” the resident pleaded.
For those who frequent this route, the resident added, this particular point along Naparima-Mayaro Road had always posed a threat as a nearby landslip often pulls the roadway downward. As a result, a significant portion of the road remains inches lower than the rest.
“For as long as I can remember, this particular area has been an issue. I remember when Caroni was open and the trucks would be passing with cane, the cane would be scattered all over the roadway when they passed. It went on for years and years, so it is no surprise now,” she said.
“Two near-misses in four days. Two near-misses that could have cost innocent lives had these containers toppled over onto passing vehicles/pedestrians. The first thing folks will say is these trucks are too heavy or ‘big’ for the roads up there. Actually, they are not...instead of questioning the trucks’ presence, use that same energy to pressure and demand of the authorities they immediately start meaningful rehab works to all sections of this Naparima-Mayaro Road that needs attention, because this isn’t the only spot that needs it,” wrote one resident.
The Express contacted Princes Town Member of Parliament Barry Padarath and the chairman of the regional corporation.
Land slippage
According to Padarath, the issue of land slippage along Naparima-Mayaro Road, and in particular the Craignish area, has long been raised by representatives for the area.
In January, he said, the issue was raised in Parliament to Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, who promised that works would begin in 2021.
“In January of this year, both (MP for Mayaro) Rushton Paray and myself raised the issue of the rehabilitation of the Naparima-Mayaro Road in Parliament. The Minister of Works and Transport gave us the assurance that work will commence in the first quarter of 2021, this quarter ends at the end of March. The last time the work was done in this period was during election campaigning when the Prime Minister was visiting Moruga,” said Padarath.
While the scope of work was not indicated, the MP said re-paving and minor fixes will not be adequate. He suggested short and long-term solutions such as the construction of a San Fernando to Mayaro highway, (a promise in the People’s Partnership 2015 agenda).
“The issue is not the paving of the road, the issue would be fixing the many land slippages along this route and building retaining walls to prevent it from slipping further. The trucks that are passing on the road have no other access to get to Rio Claro and other areas. In 2015 we had promised a San Fernando to Mayaro length of the highway that passes through Rio Claro and Princes Town. This would alleviate the stress of these trucks using this one road. Princes Town has been a constituency most affected by landslips and landslides, so a long-term solution is needed in terms of the usage of the roads by the trucks.
“Secondly, the medium-term and short-term solutions would be the fixing of the landslides before the roads are paved once more. It is a bandage on a large problem that requires major infrastructural solutions,” said Padarath.
Chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine told the Express that the corporation has not received any word on the beginning of works in the area.
“I spoke to officials of the Ministry of Works and nothing is in place to begin this project, apparently the minister is waiting for someone to lose their lives before he acts,” he said.
The Express also contacted the Works Minister to ask about the rehabilitation of Naparima-Mayaro Road. No response was received.
Savannah grass
Residents of the Mt Lambert community say portions of nearby Aranjuez Savannah have been abandoned for the past five years, as overgrowth and dilapidation continue to plague its infrastructure.
The Savannah, which community members often frequent for various sport and recreational purposes, has not received adequate attention from relevant bodies. As a result, residents are afraid to make use of its premises.
In a letter to the Express, one resident spoke of issues such as overgrown grass, crime and the misuse of a pavilion which was constructed in 2018.
Poor maintenance, he said, has hindered youth sporting activities and provided a refuge for criminals and the homeless.
“Even though the corporation made an attempt to cut the western side close to the Aranjuez community, 75 per cent of the savannah is still in a condition that renders it unusable. All the football and cricket fields except one (cricket) are overgrown with grass two to four feet in height and even when it is cut (poorly) the fields still cannot be used because all the loose grass is not properly removed.
“I use the savannah every day and it saddens me that a new pavilion has been recently built from taxpayers’ money and it is currently being occupied by vagrants. Another issue is the safety hazard it presents as bandits can easily hide in the grass without being noticed, which has happened in the past,” he said.
The community has on several occasions attempted to highlight the issue with the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, under which maintenance of the savannah falls. They were told the issue would be resolved. However, to date, the savannah remains in disrepair.
“This lack of maintenance has been ongoing for close to four to five years without any signs of improvement and only excuses such as ‘tractor breakdown’ and ‘poor work ethic’, as is evident in the current condition of the savannah since the start of 2021. The Mt Lambert Community Watch Group and myself highlighted it to the corporation and Mt Lambert councillor, respectively, on more than one occasion,” he said.
The Express contacted Mt Lambert councillor Darren Winchester for a response to residents’ claims.
Winchester said he was aware of their concerns and attributed these issues to recent resource problems in the corporation. However, he said, these issues were soon to be resolved.
“There were some problems with equipment within the corporation which is why the grass was not cut on time. This is being sorted out in time and we should be seeing some movement in that area. We did have a problem with homelessness but the police were notified and in the future we should be adding an extra ring of security around the savannah so that can be resolved. Things should be up and running in the very near future,” he said.