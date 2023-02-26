Residents ‘frustrated’ as situation remains the same

IT’S been three months since residents of Seascape Apartments, Cocorite, woke up to the horror of a landslide on November 29.
Since then, the dirt and debris are yet to be removed.
To compound it, residents are still appealing to the authorities to construct a retaining wall above them since one house could possibly tumble down if another landslide occurs.
Residents have also complained bitterly about the intense trauma, inconvenience and strain on their pockets —since they have to pay both a mortgage and rent in some instances—as some residents simply cannot stay at the apartment building. They even described themselves as “sitting ducks” who are anticipating further disaster.
Residents told the Sunday Express that following the landslide, Diego Martin MP Symon De Nobriga, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi and an avalanche of officials visited. To date, the situation remains the same.
In a phone interview on Thursday, a resident said the community feels neglected by officials.
“We want to highlight the failure of each entity. Town and Country and the Ministry of Works personnel are not doing their jobs,” the resident said.
The woman said the landslide did not just happen overnight but had been building up for years.
“About 15 years ago, people in Fort George started building and we got a landslide. Back then, Port of Spain City Corporation councillor, Wendell Stephen, had built another retaining wall above the retaining wall. They started building about two or three houses above us. On August 29, 2022, we had a big landslide. It loosened the retaining wall which caused all the dirt to come down behind the three-storey building,” she said.
The resident explained that a further disaster occurred on November 29, when the retaining wall collapsed.
“We were liming outside before. There are three big mansions. One of them started cracking up. We were not connecting the dots but the water was putting pressure on the wall and it broke. We were buried under dirt. Our tanks fell and a coconut tree fell diagonally and blocked a water tank which split in front of it. My husband and I were just getting medication to escape. Can you imagine what would have happened if we were opening the door? Coconut branches were just pressed against the window. It was a terrible scene since water was pelting from the tanks,” the resident lamented.
Government ‘waiting for a fatality’
Speaking on behalf of the other residents, the woman said they now feel that only when something more severe happens would help come their way.
“Al-Rawi came and asked for a detailed report and nothing further happened. Waiting for a fatality. We even wrote Social Services Ministry. All we got were two letters and some cleaning products and a mop,” she said.
She also said she had to resort to sleeping by her sister’s home at Westmoorings.
“I can’t sleep here. About six people are renting and paying a mortgage, too. Two people are renting in Trincity and Barataria. It’s not fair to them. Every day we look up and think about the three houses that could tumble on us. My neighbour cut a door and put down steps to evacuate in the event of a disaster. We had put some steps in our foyer, so it trapped a lot of water. The three other apartments got a lot of water, which was awful.”
Another resident said, assistance required so their lives could return to normalcy, is too slow in coming.
“Since February 29, none of the dirt was removed from a portion of the retaining wall. We can’t remove the rubble ourselves. We need to have professional help. We can’t remove rubble with our bare hands.”
The resident confessed to feeling “frustrated” and “hopeless”.
Clinging to some shred of hope the State would intervene, she said: “Life has gone on for everyone who visited us. The house at the top is partially down. It can come down anytime. We understand there were two mild earthquakes recently. We are in a state of limbo. I have boarded up my doors and windows. I am now renting after I cleared a mortgage. Whatever savings I have, I have to pay someone else with it. I know it’s dead money.”
PoS Corporation to get
job done
In a phone interview on Thursday, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said he and the corporation are aware of the situation at Seascape Apartments.
“I am aware of the situation. I know we would have gone and seen it. The information is being processed now. I got a call about two weeks ago from the Diego Martin Central MP (Symon De Nobriga). I intend to speak with the councillor. The engineering team would have gone up. It’s a matter of determining how the job will be tackled.”
Efforts to contact De Nobriga and Works Minister Rohan Sinanan proved futile.