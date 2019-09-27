NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has been called “insensitive” by some Bamboo no#3 residents, who said yesterday they were hurt by an apparent lack of compassion from the Government following heavy flooding of their community last weekend.
A number of residents who spoke to the Express yesterday said they were pained that, in the midst of their worry and loss, Young had noted that media coverage of the flooding did not include asking questions such as “why did you build in an area that is a natural pond?”.