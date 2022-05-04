Residents nab cable thieves

A POINT Fortin man and his teenage son were among four people detained yesterday by residents of Beach Road, Fullerton Village, Cedros, who fought back against cable theft on their street.
The suspects, of Techier Village, Mahaica, were blocked by villagers from leaving the street and nabbed in the bushes as they attempted an escape.
Videos of the incident were posted on social media, with many viewers heaping praise on the members of the community for their vigilance and taking a stand against criminal activities.
Some viewers, however, warned against making citizen arrests, as criminals may be armed and confrontations may cause injuries and/or fatalities.
Local government councillor for Cedros Shankar Teelucksingh said in recent months districts along the south-western peninsula have been plagued by cable thefts which destroyed infrastructure and destabilised the communication system.
Teelucksingh said the previous areas affected by the cable thefts were at Syphoo Trace in Granville, several communities along Southern Main Road, from Cedros to Icacos, and Bamboo Village.
“Residents are fed up with waking up in the mornings to seeing strange people on their outdoor poles and in their community that cut off communication, especially to the Police Service to even respond to the situation. The severed cables hanging from overhead also pose a danger for the motoring public and pedestrians. I call on TSTT to respond to the repair of these cables in a timelier manner to rural communities such as ours,” said Teelucksingh.
At around 3 a.m., residents awoke when three people – one on an electrical pole near the overhead cables and two others on the road near severed cables – were spotted. A fourth person was seen in a Nissan B14 vehicle parked on the street.
Residents of the close-knit neighbourhood raised an alarm by contacting each other and turning on the outdoor lights on their premises.
Beach Road is the only street for vehicular access to enter and exit the community, and a resident parked a vehicle across the road that blocked entry of the suspects’ vehicle.
Police officers of Cedros Police Station were contacted and Cpl Changoor, WPC Toussaint and PC Boochoon responded to the scene, where approximately 30 villagers were on the street and informed officers of the incident.
Police said as the suspects attempted to run off and escape, residents and officers pursued them and caught them in the bushes.
The officers arrested the suspects and took them to the police station. The suspect’s vehicle was towed and the severed cables also taken to the police station.
Officials of Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) responded to the report and the value of the severed cables was given as approximately $4,000, police said.
Of the suspects, police said the father was in his late 40s, the son is aged 17, and the two other men are in their 20s.
The teenage suspect was taken to the Juvenile Detention Centre at Fyzabad, while the older suspects were kept at Cedros Police Station.
Police said they are to be interviewed in connection with the offences of malicious damage and larceny of the cables. They are to also be interviewed in connection with other similar incidents in other districts.
Teelucksingh praised the residents and the police for their timely response to the incident.
The local government councillor said there were “truck loads” of cable at Cedros Police Station to be taken up by TSTT from previous and this latest incident.
He called on the Ministry of Trade and Industry to halt the export of copper and stymie the “rogue elements” associated with the illegal trade.