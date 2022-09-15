The killing of Kristen Paul has left residents of Mohess Road in Penal, who were already nervous and uneasy following armed robberies in neighbouring communities, further traumatised, Local Government Councillor for Barrackpore West Nicholas Kanhai said yesterday.
In a statement, he lamented that the community of Mohess Road, a bustling area known for community and cultural activities, had been, over the last few years, slowly becoming tainted with crime and criminal activities.
“Residents are slowly being ripped from the ability to walk our streets in a joyous and comfortable mood. They are now nervous and uneasy. Who is next, where next? We have even been plagued by the chopping murders of Reshma Kanchan and Oma Deobaran. We have formed community watch groups and WhatsApp chats so we can all share information readily. We continue to encourage citizens if they ‘see something, say something’, and we continue to host community meetings with the TTPS. However, the crime continues,” he added.
“Crime not only affects peace of mind, it affects the culture of our communities, the brotherhood, economic activity and social interaction. We call on the Ministry of National Security to re-instate the community patrols. We call on the Government to have an all-of-Government approach in treating with crime and criminal activities. It cannot continue to treat with crime on the surface. We must fix the root problems. Our tax-paying citizens must be offered the decency of a safe and secure living environment,” Kanhai said.
Sitting duck
Paul was sitting in a vehicle owned by her murdered husband when she was killed in a hail of gunfire in Penal on Tuesday.
Crime scene investigators retrieved 12 spent nine-millimetre shells from the scene where Paul, 30, was killed after a gunman sprayed bullets on the vehicle in which she was sitting in Mohess Road.
Paul was shot multiple times and killed almost instantly.
The vehicle had stalled and an auto mechanic who was conducting repairs on it was shot in the foot. The mechanic was treated at the hospital and discharged.
Paul’s husband, Amit Boodoo, 36, a fisherman, died after he was chopped three times on the head during a cutlass fight on the night of July 22.
That chopping incident occurred in the driveway of the couple’s home at Jaipaulsingh Trace, Barrackpore; and Paul, who witnessed the altercation, had tried to intervene, police said.
The double tragedy has left family members traumatised and yesterday when the Express visited Boodoo’s relatives and contacted Paul’s relatives, they declined to be interviewed.
A close friend of the family, who did not wish to be named, said the black Nissan Frontier in which Paul sat when she was killed belonged to her husband.
Paul and one of her husband’s brothers, Patrick Boodoo, were moving the vehicle from where it was parked at Clarke Road, Penal, when she was ambushed by the killer.
A police report stated that the brother told officers he was driving the vehicle and Paul was driving a white Toyota Hilux behind, when the Nissan Frontier experienced mechanical difficulties.
Both vehicles came to a stop on Mohess Road, and Paul went to Diggity Trace and returned with an auto mechanic.
Paul then sat in the driver’s seat of the Nissan Frontier while Boodoo’s brother and the auto mechanic attempted to repair the vehicle.
Around 4 p.m. a white Toyota Axio pulled alongside, and the shooter emerged.
After spraying multiple rounds of bullets at the Nissan Frontier, the killer returned to the car and it sped off.
Boodoo’s brother found Paul slumped over the front passenger seat.
Responding to the crime scene were ASP Mathura, Insps Marcelle and Rampartap, Sgt Sobie of South-Western Division as well as ASP Persad, Insp Jones, Sgts Elvin and Smith, WPCs La Rode and Meharris, and PC Ramsoobag of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations of Region Three.