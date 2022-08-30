Residents pick up the pieces after storm

SOME residents at Pharaoh Ave, Corinth Settlement in Ste Madeleine, were up to late yesterday trying to restore some sense of normalcy to their lives after a storm ripped off the roof of five homes on Sunday.
For Hazrah Gang, who lives on the ground floor of a house that lost its entire roof, it seems like an impossible task as everything she owns is now waterlogged.
“I lost everything. All my appliances, my furniture, bed…everything soaked. I got two mattresses from the councillor for Cedar Hill. He dropped them today,” Gang said.
She said the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) came and took photographs of the damage as well as her personal information.
“They took my number and said I will be contacted but I have no idea of how soon I will get some feedback in terms of assistance. And I really don’t know what to do next,” she said.
When contacted yesterday, Corinth/Cedar Hill councillor Shawn Premchand said he and his team were still on the ground assisting affected residents with the completion of the necessary paperwork.
“We just completed that Disaster Management Unit exercise where we gather information for the reports to be submitted. Those reports will now be used to assist them in receiving grants from the National Commission for Self Help and the Social Welfare office,” Premchand said.
He noted that the reports should be completed in a couple of days and together with the completed forms should be able to assist with the obtaining of disaster grants from both agencies.
Makeshift accommodation
Premchand confirmed that of the five houses that suffered damage to their roofs, one was deemed critical as the entire roof was ripped off.
“Some people suffered damage to a bedroom or a kitchen while others lost a few sheets of galvanise,” he said.
Asked if anyone had to be evacuated, Premchand said that was avoided.
“The one that was critical, we were able to patch back part of the roof last night with tarpaulin so he was able to stay in there. He has a disability so we were able to provide a space for him to sleep, while the others were also outfitted with tarpaulins so they were able to do makeshift accommodation,” he said.
He said both the PTRC’s DMU and the Self Help Commission had officials on site yesterday assessing the damage and what assistance would be required by those affected.
Premchand said they were also still engaging with victims of last week’s flooding.
“Following Thursday’s massive rainfall we have a lot of cases coming from my electoral districts from Golconda straight down to Cedar Hill. I would have stated last week that in Retrench we keep getting this problem of flooding whenever it has heavy rainfall. There is a contractor who blocked one side of the river to create a roadway for his trucks and by doing that he narrowed the river mouth. So, every time rain falls in this amount the entire communities of Ste Madeleine, Corinth and Railway Line start flooding.
“Now what we observed with the heavy rainfall last week Thursday is that the water backed up straight down the Cipero Road and down to the M1 Tasker Road, where the guy (Annan Boysie) would have lost his life, and into Cedar Hill. Cedar Hill is somewhere further from where we normally get flooding so that water backed up all the way to Cedar Hill Village,” he said.
He said if the damage done to the river bank had been rectified it would resolve the entire issue with the water backing up into these communities.
“It’s the first time I heard an HDC development in my area flooding like Corinth Hill,” he added.
Asked what interventions were made if any, Premchand said he would have raised the issue over 100 times since around 2016.
“Just after the 2015 general election this contractor started to occupy the river bank and I would have raised it in our meetings,” he said.
He said subsequent to that the matter was forwarded to the Drainage Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport since the watercourse does not fall under the Corporation’s purview.
“If that river mouth was widened we would not have such massive flooding as what we saw last week. And it was really devastating to see areas that never flood like Riversdale and Corinth Hill under flood waters. We’ve been calling on the authorities from then to now, but no action has been taken,” Premchand said.