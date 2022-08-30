Residents pick up the pieces after storm

OVERNIGHT showers and a midday thunderstorm yesterday caused landslides and severe street and flash flooding in parts of North and western Trinidad.

In an afternoon update, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) stated that the Diego Martin Regional Corporation had reported three landslides in the north-west—at Woodbine Valley Road Ext, Upper Bournes Road, St James, Hillcrest, Upper La Puerta and Freedom Street, Cocorite.