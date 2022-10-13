Residents of Dalloo Road, Gasparillo, where a woman allegedly lit a fire in a house then locked the door, leaving a 21-year-old female relative and her ten-year-old brother trapped in the premises, remain shaken by the incident.
One resident believed the incident occurred out of frustration over poverty, since the mother had lost her job two years ago, when the Covid-19 pandemic began.
The 46-year-old suspect, who is a mother of three, walked into Gasparillo Police Station and allegedly confessed to police officers.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and the residents saw the suspect walk away from the burning house where the two siblings were trapped.
The siblings saved themselves after they broke a glass pane of a window and jumped to safety.
The ten-year-old boy’s father has taken him into his care, and the older sibling is in the care of other relatives.
The residents said about eight years ago the suspect was seen in a controversial viral video where the issue of domestic violence was raised.
One resident said she believed the woman needed counselling.
“Since Covid, the mother has not worked. I think (this incident) is just (because of) poverty. The daughter who lives there is educated and a very nice child. If people can help her to get a job that may help the family. The daughter has all her passes, and I took her around to help her find a job. I was very saddened by this. The children are blessed kids. If they can get help to fix their house then they can stay in it,” said the resident.
Another resident said there were previous incidents of domestic violence at the house.
The suspect was detained by police after they responded to the scene.
A police report stated that around 8.20 a.m., the suspect arrived at the Gasparillo station.
She allegedly said that around 7.10 a.m. she was at home when she had a heated argument with the 21-year-old female relative, whom she told she wanted to leave the house.
The report stated that the suspect claimed she sprinkled some gas on the younger female relative’s bed and also around the room, then allegedly told her that she will burn down the house.
The suspect then changed her clothing and went to Gasparillo Police Station, the report said.
Police officers responded to the scene and met the victims.
The 21-year-old victim allegedly told police the suspect hit her on her right hand.
She also alleged the suspect took a gas container and poured gas on her and her bed, then set the bed ablaze.
Acting Fire Service officer Jackman and firemen from Mon Repos Fire Station responded.
Police retrieved a red gas container and a white nightgown from the scene.