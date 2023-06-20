THE Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday asked Woodland residents to refrain from undertaking unsanctioned repair works in the area.
On Sunday, residents affected by recent flooding in Woodland took it upon themselves to fix a breach in the bank of the South Oropouche River.
The ministry said it empathises with the flood victims and understands the frustration and anxiety of residents, but members of the community are strongly advised to refrain from engaging in any unsanctioned repair works as an unapproved plan is likely to cause accelerated deterioration and can increase flooding in the area.
It added, “Notwithstanding the urgency of the current situation, implementation of proper engineered restoration of the embankment is crucial to prevent future occurrences.”
The ministry assured residents that it will continue to focus its efforts on expediting this project to provide relief to the South Oropouche community and its environs.
It said the tender development process for these works is well under way, and works will commence following the completion of the procurement process.
Taking action
On Sunday, members of the Woodland Flood Group and the South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action (SORFA) Group and other residents from the area packed 5,000 bags of soil which they took upriver along with truck tyres, in their attempt to level the river bank. However, residents said, the situation turned out to be worse than expected.
Head of the SORFA group Edward Moodie said that they were going to stack the truck tyres in a staggered fashion, screw them down and add the dirt before planting a grass that goes 12 feet into the ground, and would help stabilise the structure.
‘Retention dams needed’
He also said that the use of the tyres would assist with recycling and protecting the environment.
Moodie said that his son being with him that day was his (son’s) Father’s Day gift to him. “He is helping because he knows how important this is to me,” Moodie said.
Addressing the situation in relation to the river, Moodie said that the banks needed to be properly fortified. “We need retention dams. We need those to be placed as far up as Moruga,” he said.
He added that the groups had identified ten areas of State land where these dams could be placed. He called on the Ministry of Works and Transport to state its short, medium and long-term plans for addressing the flooding issues that have been recurring in the South Oropouche River.
Following recent heavy rains, the community was caught off-guard by swift flooding in the area after the river bank waas breached. They lost appliances, livestock and their vehicles were damaged as a result.