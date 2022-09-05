REST DAY FOR TEACHERS

AS pupils return to the classroom for the start of the new academic year today, scores of teachers are expected to heed the call of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) to stay at home and rest and reflect.
Standing firm on the call, TTUTA president Antonia DeFreitas told the Express yesterday that a statement has to be made and it’s not just the rejection of the four per cent by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial, but the entire education system.
“Our rest and reflection is on, our membership is on board and we do hope that the country and State will understand. It is not just about the money. It is about making sure that we do what is right to have quality public education for our children,” DeFreitas said.
Questioned about National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) president Kevin David’s call on teachers to rethink their position as children would be losing out on teaching time, DeFreitas quickly stated that this action is for one day.
“This question needs to be asked: how much teaching and learning is done on the first day? We are not resting and reflecting in the middle of the week, it’s the first day. We are not babysitters. We shape the lives and the minds of our young citizens, but we are not babysitters. What we’re being offered is just about $200 before tax. So for that negotiating period, that is totally unacceptable and, of course, that is without the consolidation of COLA (cost of living allowance),” she said.
According to DeFreitas, TTUTA out-rightly rejected the four per cent offer as it uses labour market survey rather than percentages. However, she said the association remained willing to continue discussions with CPO Dindial, once he makes a more acceptable offer.
She also noted that some schools were still under repairs, as noticed by teachers who reported for duty last Thursday and Friday. “We are receiving reports that schools are not in a state of readiness. Work only just begun last week in some instances and, therefore, that would have to continue as the minister indicated earlier this week. That is most unfortunate because we had all of eight weeks and even before that to address the issue of school repairs. It tells us and it should tell citizens how significant the State sees the working environment and the learning environment of our students,” DeFreitas said.
Gadsby-Dolly: 7,000
laptops for pupils
In a video released to the media last night, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said 7,000 laptops will be distributed to pupils who are means test approved and also to teachers, starting this week.
“The fundamental issue of school infrastructure is also squarely before us. While revenue is not freely available as in years, Cabinet has approved a focus on major refurbishments on some of our older school plans and completion of some of the unfinished schools plans. The ministry will be embarking on these projects within this academic year at a cost of over $600 million,” she said.
Even though the minister did not address TTUTA’s call to rest and reflect, she called on parents to be on board with teachers and principals to maintain discipline in the schools.
“Parents, let’s work together to instil discipline in our children. Our children need us more than ever in secondary school. Let’s monitor them and guide them,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
She also wished over 300,000 pupils, parents, teachers, administrators, and all education stakeholders a productive and rewarding academic year 2022/23, which begins today and ends in July 2023.
“This is the first academic year since 2019 that sees us opening our network of over 800 public schools physically; and we are grateful,” she said.
Making a statement
Across in Tobago, Assistant Secretary of Education Orlando Kerr has said he expects teachers to report for duty.
“As far as we are aware the first day of school starts today. We are cognisant of the fact that some teachers will heed the call to stay away, but we are saying that children are expected to be at school for the new academic term,” Kerr said.
And TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts is expecting most teachers on the island to heed the call.
“Based on the groundwork we have done, the response will be a telling one. Teachers cannot be taken for granted, especially with the four per cent offer and cost of living is rising nearly every month. A statement must be made,” Roberts said yesterday.
Asked about the readiness of schools, Roberts said while all schools will be open, he cannot say what condition they would be in.
“We saw many contractors last week and over the weekend trying to rush repair work and as teachers will be staying away today they might try to patch up what needs to be finished,” he added.
On the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page on Saturday, it outlined the guidelines for parents to follow with respect to wearing masks.
The ministry indicated that while the wearing of masks is not mandatory, it is highly recommended. It also noted that mask wearing is no longer mandated during sporting activities and pupils should have a personal supply of sanitiser or hand soap and replacement masks.