Restaurants already feeling the pinch

RESTAURANTS are already beginning to feel the pinch of the ban on in-house dining, even though the establishments are open for customers to physically purchase meals.
Restrictions prohibiting in-house dining at restaurants, casinos and cinemas were announced on Wednesday by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh as new Covid infections surge. Beaches have also been closed and public gatherings reduced from ten persons to five for the next three weeks.
A major drop in business has already been seen at Passage to Asia on Ariapita Avenue. Restaurant owner Dipchan Persad told the Express yesterday at the lunchtime hour only ten people had purchased food, and there were no calls for curbside service or deliveries.
“This is a major setback for my businesses and workers will have to work reduced hours once again. The decision I may take is open for three days and close three days, as it makes no sense opening and you may only get ten to 20 sales a day,” he said.
Persad’s fear is if Covid numbers do not decrease in the three-week window the ban on in-house dining would be extended, which would further impact the industry that is limping. On Wednesday, Derek Chin, chief executive officer of the Dachin Group of Companies that operates Texas de Brazil, Rizzoni’s Ristorante Italiano, and Jaxx International, said Jaxx would be closed as of yesterday, until further notice.
“Curbside operations is not an option for Jaxx as the profit gains are small and cannot cover the overhead expenses on a day-to-day bases, so we will remain closed until the green light is given for in-house dining once again,” Chin added.
David Stone, managing director of More Vino Restaurant on the Avenue and in South Trinidad, said the announcement on Wednesday of the roll-back was hard for him to digest, as business was now slowly picking up again. However, Stone said he understands why these measures had to happen, as the Covid-19 infection numbers need to get under control.
“When curbside was introduced last year, More Vino experienced an uptick and it’s still doing well, but it means less working hours for staff which is difficult. Really hoping that the ban does not go beyond the three weeks,” Stone said.
Across at Jenny’s on the Boulevard, restaurateur Jenny Dan Sharma also said her restaurant has been doing well with curbside since last year, so reverting fully to this option was nothing new. “For us it was not a difficult task, it just means readjusting once again. We did have to let go some staff for a short time because it’s becoming a strain on the business. However, we continue to give special offers and discounts to keep most of our staff employed. Yes, we have been getting our normal calls for delivery and pick-up as many of our customers rely on us for these types of services,” Sharma stated.
Joe Pires, owner of Luna restaurant at The Falls at Westmall, said it is unfortunate the industry always has to pay the price when Covid numbers increase.
Pires said going back strictly to curbside will be difficult, especially for his staff.
“We would try it out for the time and see if it makes economic sense. The Government cannot keep shutting down the businesses when a spike happens. A proper plan needs to be put in place, as more and more workers are facing the breadline,” Pires lamented.