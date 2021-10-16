Restaurants, bars at full service Nov 1

You will be able to go out and have that drink again.
From November 1, bars and restaurants will be allowed to resume full service and serve alcohol to vaccinated patrons.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.
Rowley said by November 1, full-service operations would also be extended to casinos and cinemas for vaccinated patrons.
Following the same guidelines, he also announced the resumption of horse racing to vaccinated patrons, and the extension of religious services to 90 minutes.
The Prime Minister said places of worship will remain at 25-per cent capacity for now.
He said public servants will be back out to work from November.
He said, “By mid-November most if not all public servants should be back out to work in full.”
The Tobago airbridge service should return to normal capacity from next week, Rowley said.
“We are observing the science and authorisation concerning the use of boosters in the vaccination programme. You will be guided by the health department on that and the international clearances where they come, and we will also be following very closely whether the vaccine becomes available for children ages five (years and) upwards,” he said.
The Prime Minister noted that beaches and rivers will remain closed for now.
Legal gatherings in public which only allowed five people to congregate have now been moved up to ten.
Rowley cautioned citizens to still wear their masks, sanitise and continue to follow the health guidelines.
Vaccine drive
Government, through its vaccination programme, expects to inoculate another 100,000 to 200,000 people by the end of the year.
Rowley said, “That will take us up to just over 800,000 and that’s people vaccinated, and if we optimistically add to those persons who are self-immunising in the population, a fair amount of people should have been exposed to the virus. Therefore our population as a whole in terms of induced immunity and natural immunity should be somewhere approaching the target we have set for 900,000.”
The Prime Minister said the expiration dates on some of the vaccines are a concern for the Government.
He said, “Since we have gotten to the point where vaccines are available to us, Trinidad and Tobago has half a million vaccines. Some of it by virtue of expiration is becoming problematic. We did have a little extension on the AstraZeneca and before that, the AstraZeneca we got from Canada did come with that expiration window very close to us.
“If our population was not using it, we didn’t want it expiring on us. We didn’t want to waste a single dose of vaccine, so we looked at giving it out to somebody who could use it. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working aggressively to get it to a population elsewhere.”
On the Sinopharm vaccine, “we got a long window on the expiration date”, the Prime Minister said, and there is a fairly good uptake with the Pfizer vaccine, he added.
Looking at the rate of Covid-19 vaccination amongst the school population, Rowley said there were still a lot of children not vaccinated.
With approximately 90,000 secondary school children in the country, Rowley said about 48,000 have been vaccinated.
Despite the Government’s continued drive with its vaccination programme, many parents are hesitant and have concerns regarding their children taking the vaccine, he said.
“We have a national programme, we have the vaccines for the children. The vaccines are authorised by WHO. We always had a vaccination programme going on. As I said earlier on, if WHO approves a vaccine for children five to 12 years old, the Government is considering getting that vaccine, and once we get it we are going to make that mandatory in Trinidad and Tobago. The same way we made it mandatory for other vaccines,” he said.
With regard to education at school versus online learning, the topic is not up for debate, the Prime Minister said. “There are two options in Trinidad and Tobago. The first option is that you come to school vaccinated, and the other option is you choose not to come and stay home to another offering if you think that is useful or better. This will only apply during the pandemic. Nobody said that is how schooling is going to be from here on in. It is our pandemic response,” Rowley said.
“We will continue to open up the economy. We will continue to allow some semblance of normalcy in people’s lives because it is now a question of choice. Persons have either chosen to be vaccinated or unvaccinated.” He pointed out that unvaccinated people are the ones mostly ending up in the Intensive Care and High Dependency units of the hospitals.