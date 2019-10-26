Retired Chief Justice Clinton Bernard died at home on Saturday.
He was 89-years-old.
He served as Chief Justice from 1985 to 1995.
Two weeks ago, retired Chief Justice Sat Sharma passed away.
According to a statement from the Judiciary, Bernard left an indelible mark on the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago and the wider local and regional legal environments.
After study in the United Kingdom, where he was called to the Bar in 1960, he returned to Trinidad and Tobago in 1961. He joined the Attorney General’s Department as a Legal cadet and that commenced a long and distinguished career that saw appointments as Senior Counsel in 1966, Deputy Solicitor General and acting appointments as Solicitor General and Director of Public Prosecutions. Appointed as Puisine Judge on November 1, 1977, he was elevated to the Court of appeal in 1982 and sworn in as Chief Justice on December 23, 1985
Justice Bernard received the Trinity Cross, the Country’s highest honour, in 1986.
A man of deep passion for his fellow man and the society that bred and formed him, this cherished and distinguished son, who hailed from “Behind the Bridge”, chaired and sat on many committees across the span of civil society. He was made a lifetime member of Pan Trinbago, given his love for the steelpan and contribution to the steelband movement.
The Judiciary said it owes a debt of gratitude to Bernard for his vision and far reaching judgements and reforms during his tenure. Judges salaries and pensions were adjusted and benefits were enhanced.
The beautiful robes with their national colours worn by Judges today, had their design genesis with him. There was a slew of technical innovation and physical improvement which he put in place that paved the way for many of the changes that followed for the enhanced delivery of justice to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago .