Retired couple robbed

Two retirees were beaten at their Barrackpore home by masked men who stole their vehicle as well as items from the house. The home invasion took place around 7.15 a.m. on Saturday.
A 64-year-old woman and her 73-year-old husband were at their home when two men, one with a gun, entered the door which was open. A robbery was announced and they told the couple “Somebody send we on a wuk.” They proceeded to tie their hands with rope.
The men stole two television sets valued $3,000 a $3,500 power saw, three 20-pound cooking gas tanks and groceries. They beat the couple about their bodies and took the keys to their white Nissan Versa. The men then left in the $80,000 vehicle which was parked in the front yard.
Barrackpore police officers responded and searched for the assailants without success. The husband and wife were treated at the Princes Town Health Facility. Police later found the vehicle, abandoned and intact in Calcutta.
Constable Jugoon is continuing investigations.