Retired couple robbed

Two retirees were beaten at their Barrackpore home by masked men who stole their vehicle as well as items from the house. The home invasion took place around 7.15 a.m. on Saturday.

A 64-year-old woman and her 73-year-old husband were at their home when two men, one with a gun, entered the door which was open. A robbery was announced and they told the couple “Somebody send we on a wuk.” They proceeded to tie their hands with rope.

The men stole two television sets valued $3,000 a $3,500 power saw, three 20-pound cooking gas tanks and groceries. They beat the couple about their bodies and took the keys to their white Nissan Versa. The men then left in the $80,000 vehicle which was parked in the front yard.

Barrackpore police officers responded and searched for the assailants without success. The husband and wife were treated at the Princes Town Health Facility. Police later found the vehicle, abandoned and intact in Calcutta.

Constable Jugoon is continuing investigations.

Despite the departure of thousands, the mood of the participants at the historic 25th World Scout Jamboree taking place in South Korea still remains very positive, said National Scout Commissioner Mark Ainsley John in a news release yesterday.

Scouts from the United Kingdom, United States and Singapore departed the campsite on Saturday.

THE Integrity Commission has determined that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA) when he omitted to declare the purchase of a Tobago townhouse to the Commission.

However, the Commission stated that it has “terminated” the investigation into the complaint against the Prime Minister because there is no criminal offence and accompanying sanction within the statutory boundaries of the IPLA regarding his omission.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is not impressed with the lingo of Trinibad music, which Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar used on a political platform last week in urging licensed gun owners to “load up the matic” and “knock it on them” and “pull it back” when criminals come through their door.

IF Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has information on crimes pertaining to the acquisition of firearms user’s licences (FULs), he should take it to the police, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has said.

The party said when its political leader Gary Griffith was commissioner of police, he made a similar call for individuals with evidence to take it to the police and to not pay any bribes.

Trade unionist Christopher Jackman has criticised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on a political platform, saying life is harder for the working class under the People’s National Movement (PNM).

Jackman, the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Pointe-a-Pierre branch president, was speaking at the OWTU’s Palms Club, San Fernando, during a United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Thursday.

