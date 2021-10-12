The President has begun the task of reconstituting the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
President Paula-Mae Weekes has issued the notification to the House of Representatives for the nomination of retired Justice Judith Jones and accountant, executive coach and organisation development consultant Maxine Attong for the Police Service Commission.
The commission needs three members for a quorum.
A release from the President’s office stated yesterday that “after consulting with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition by letters dated and delivered Thursday, October 7, and having received responses from the Prime Minister, Her Excellency has today” issued notifications in respect of retired Justice Jones and Maxine Attong as nominees for the appointment to the Police Service Commission.
The President’s release made it clear that she consulted with the Opposition Leader, but got no response from her.
The release also indicated that the notifications had been delivered to the Clerk of the House of Representatives.
The notifications are placed on the Order Paper for debate and confirmation.
The House is involved in the Standing Finance Committee which scrutinises the national budget figures for this week.
Therefore, it is unlikely that the notifications will be debated before Monday.
It means when the court gives its ruling on the validity of Legal Notice 183 tomorrow, when the acting appointment of McDonald Jacob comes to an end on Friday (October 15) there will be no commission in place.
However, the House controls its own proceedings, which means it can adjourn the Standing Finance Committee to deal with any urgent business.
Jones and Attong
Constitutionally, the commission requires certain disciplines.
Under Section 122 of the Constitution, the President has to nominate for appointment to the commission people who are “qualified and experienced in law, finance, sociology or management”.
Jones served on the High Court and Court of Appeal.
She was also a member of the board of Judicial Education Institute and also became a fellow of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute in 2010. She held the post of director of the Legal Aid Authority of Trinidad and Tobago from 1996 to 2002.
Jones is a qualified mediator, having received training in civil and family mediation from the University of Southern Florida in 1998.
She has been a tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School, and was also a long-standing member of the Council of the Law Association and the Disciplinary Committee.
While in private practice, she was a member of several Cabinet-appointed committees, including a committee to update the domestic violence legislation and another to establish police protocols for handling domestic violence complaints.
Attong holds a BSc in accounting from The University of the West Indies, Barbados, and a Master of Science in organisational development from the University of Middlesex.
A St Joseph’s Convent alumna, she is a former project accountant at BGTT (2005 to 2012) and a former assistant VP Strategic Planning and Implementation, Guardian General Insurance Ltd (2012-2015).
She was also the Group Performance measurement manager at Maritime Financial Services (1994-96).
She also hosts a radio programme.
The PolSC has been the focus of public attention over the last three weeks, culminating in its complete collapse on September 30 when its last member, former chairman Bliss Seepersad, resigned.