Retired nurse, Hermina Doughty, had joined the long lines outside Queen’s Hall in Port-of-Spain on Saturday to get tickets to Carifesta XIV shows.
Relatives were unable to say whether the 71-year-old woman secured those tickets.
She did not return home that evening.
Her silver Nissan Wingroad car is also missing.
Doughty, who lives at Montague Avenue, Trincity, was last seen leaving her home on Saturday.
The elderly woman told relatives she was going to purchase dog food.
But relatives were told that Doughty was seen outside Queens Hall at around 3p.m.
Her relatives have checked the homes of family members and hospitals but Doughty was not found.
A report was made to the Arouca police station.
Anyone with information can contact the police at 999, 555, 911 or any police station or call 800-TIPS.