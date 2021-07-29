Retrial for Marlon King

A RETRIAL has been ordered for Marlon King, the man who was sentenced to death in 2012 after being found guilty of murdering his four-year-old stepdaughter Amy Emily Annamunthodo 15 years ago.
The child’s hair was tied to a door frame before she was punched multiple times, resulting in her suffering fatal internal injuries.
At the Appeal Court yesterday, a three-judge panel comprising Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Malcolm Holdip held it was in the public’s interest for King to have his guilt or innocence pronounced upon by a jury, and that he should not be allowed to walk free because of errors in law by the presiding judge at his High Court trial.
“We have considered all the relevant factors and arguments in favour of and against the ordering of a retrial. In our view, the balance has been tipped in favour of the ordering of a retrial. We are satisfied that the interest of justice will be served by so ordering. We accordingly order a retrial,” stated Justice Mark Mohammed.
In addition to ordering the retrial, the justices advised it ought to be given priority and heard at the earliest possible occasion.
“This retrial is to be case managed and heard expeditiously, as far as is practicable. We order that, through the Registrar of the Supreme Court, this matter be forthwith placed on a judge’s docket for case management. Such case management must commence no later than Monday, August 9, 2021,” stated Justice Mohammed.
Carmona’s errors
On July 13, 2021, the justices had quashed King’s conviction and set aside the sentence imposed after finding that the trial judge, former president Anthony Carmona, made a series of errors while presiding over the trial.
The judges found that Carmona had mishandled some of the evidence, specifically that of King’s ex-wife, Lou-Ann Davis, who claimed he had put her through years of domestic abuse.
They also found fault with the handling of the evidence given by King’s neighbour, Anthony Rocke, who testified on behalf of the State at trial, alleging he had witnessed King inflicting multiple blows on the child.
“In our view, the adduction of the evidence of the graphic physical violence allegedly suffered by Lou-Ann at the hands of the appellant created the real risk that the jury might have impermissibly reasoned that because the appellant was alleged to have been physically violent towards his former wife, he might also have acted in a physically aggressive manner towards the deceased.
“The judge’s robust warnings to the jury to disregard the evidence of Lou-Ann as propensity evidence were most unlikely to have been efficacious given the nature of the violence described,” the judges had stated in the previous ruling.
They went on to add that as gatekeeper, Carmona ought to have exercised the powers he had to either edit the evidence of the extreme physical violence or exclude Davis’s evidence altogether.
“The prejudicial effect of that evidence greatly outweighed its probative value when viewed against the context of the limited relevance of the admission of bad character evidence under the credibility gateway. The judge should have been vigilant to detect that the evidence of such extreme violence against Lou-Ann could have been far more easily associated with the extreme violence said to have been witnessed by Rocke against the deceased.”
They stated evidence of such extreme physical violence was not logically connected to any bad character issues pertinent only to an evaluation of the credibility of the appellant, as opposed to his propensity. “What made this evidence particularly insidious was the very graphic nature of the violence described by Lou-Ann when held alongside the very graphic nature of the violence described by Rocke,” they had stated.
The State’s case
The State’s case was that on May 15, 2006, King tied Amy’s hair to a piece of cloth and strung her to a door frame at his Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella, home. He then gagged the child with a knotted plastic bag and punched her about her body with his clenched fists 20 to 30 times.
King and Amy’s mother, Anita Annamunthodo, took the child to the hospital the same night but by that time, the attending doctor, Kris Pulchan, found the child’s body had already stiffened; and that there were bruises covering the body and cigarette burns to her chest, abdomen, back and genitals.
Pathologist Dr Hughvon des Vignes found lacerations, tears, bleeding, scrapes and bruises on Amy’s brain, neck, eye, chest, shoulder, palm and back of the right hand, her heart, lungs, spleen, liver, adrenalin glands, kidney, abdomen, pelvic area, upper, mid and lower back, and bottom.
King denied all of it, claiming he had spent time that day with Amy. He said he found Amy during the day in a bedroom “humming and crying” before she defecated in her underwear and he made her clean herself up.
King said when the child’s mother came home, he left to visit a neighbour, and was called back by Anita Annamunthodo, to find that Amy “stretch out just so”.
He said he never once struck Amy, and that Rocke was the one who actually committed the murder.
The trial spanned five months and the State called 16 witnesses, including Amy’s mother and King’s ex-wife.
There were two defence witnesses in the matter.
Carmona summed up the case in five days. At the end of it all, the jury returned with the guilty verdict after spending two hours in the jury room.
King was represented by attorneys Peter Carter and Delicia Helwig-Robertson, while Travers Sinanan appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.