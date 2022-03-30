Retrials for two convicted of sex crimes

TWO men who were convicted of sexually assaulting two minor girls in separate incidents in 2004 and 2007 have each won their appeals and been ordered to face retrials.
One of them was alleged to have raped the daughter of a woman with whom he was in a relationship while the other was accused of grievously sexually assaulting his victim after she entered his taxi to be taken to her Princes Town home.
The Court of Appeal yesterday quashed the conviction and sentence in both appeals and ordered that the men face expeditious retrials at the High Court.
They were also each granted bail.
Emerson “Roger” Richardson was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 while $50,000 bail was granted to Harphis Mohammed.
In the first appeal, Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Maria Wilson unanimously decided that the conviction and sentence against Richardson should be quashed based on blunders made by the trial judge.
Richardson was convicted in December 2018 of one count of having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl in November 2004.
In January 2019, he was sentenced to 23 years’ hard labour.
In delivering their decision, the judges agreed with the arguments advanced by Richardson’s lead attorney, Sophia Chote, that the trial judge erred in law by permitting the prosecution to amend the indictment to include a third count based on evidence that was available during the preliminary enquiry but which was not led.
Chote had pointed out that her client had initially been charged with two offences stemming from the incident. He was later charged with the present offence. The two initial charges were dismissed, she said.
And this was based on the testimony of the girl with whom Richardson was alleged to have had intercourse with, she said.
Given this, the attorney said it would not be in the best interest of justice for him to face a retrial as the prosecution’s case “would be no stronger” than it initially was.
Also, given that Richardson was alleged to have committed the crime approximately 18 years ago, Chote said one can only assume the period of time it would take for that retrial to begin.
“There is no guarantee that he will get an expedited hearing. He may be facing a retrial after 25 years and that certainly is not in the best interest of justice,” she said.
However, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Nigel Pilgrim submitted in his view what would not be in the best interest of justice was for someone who allegedly committed such an offence to simply escape conviction based on “technical blunders” at the trial.
He pointed out that the State was now in possession of DNA evidence, and this made its case even stronger against Richardson.
In the end, the justices ruled in favour of the State and ordered the retrial. They also granted Richardson bail in the sum of $60,000 and ordered that the retrial be heard with expedition.
As a condition of his bail, Richardson is to report to the Barataria police twice per week, surrender his passport to officers, and is also to have no contact with the alleged victim or her mother.
In agreement
In the other appeal, Justices Yorke-Soo Hon, Gregory Smith and Malcolm Holdip allowed the appeal brought by 67-year-old Harphis Mohammed after the State offered no resistance.
Pilgrim said the State was in agreement with the grounds of appeal advanced by Mohammed’s attorneys—Rajiv Persad, John Heath, Larry Boyer and Ajesh Sumessar—that the trial judge allowed inadmissible evidence at the trial.
He also admitted that the failure of the judge to give proper directions to the jury on how to treat discrepancies and inconsistencies was detrimental to the case and could not be defended by the State.
In setting aside his sentence and conviction, the panel made mention of the delay in the criminal justice system and ordered that Mohammed’s case be placed on the docket of a High Court judge for case management conference no later than June 30.
He was placed on bail in the sum of $50,000. Like Richardson, he is to also report to the police twice per week, surrender his passport to police and not make any contact with the alleged victim.
Mohammed had allegedly picked up the girl in his taxi in San Fernando to transport her to her home.
It was alleged that while alone in the car, he started making sexual remarks to her. He allegedly took her to Tropical Plaza in Marabella where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The girl managed to escape, and Mohammed was arrested and charged with the offence.