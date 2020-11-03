Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke is pledging support for Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke, whom he believes is “a vehicle that carries the hopes and dreams of poor people”.
Duke said yesterday that thousands of PSA members invested in the DSS and are crying out for the money seized from Clarke to be returned so they can have their investment back in time for Christmas.
Duke yesterday met with Clarke at the PSA’s office in Port of Spain.
In a Facebook live video following the meeting, he displayed a list which he said comprised the names of 200 PSA members who had invested in the DSS.
“I am certain many persons have not come forward as yet, so I am appealing to all the members of the PSA, members of Natuc (National Trade Union Centre), URP (Unemployment Relief Programme), CEPEP (Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme), those persons working on the farms, in the cloth stores downtown, KFC...those who have invested their money in the DSS, come and let us know your concern. We want to create a tally,” Duke urged.
Duke went on to give Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley an “ultimatum” from December 1. “We are hoping that by month end the money will be back in the hands of DSS and our members will get a little kakada for Christmas so they could fix their rotten teeth, fix a roof, pay their medical bills, pay rent, pay mortgage, buy tyres for their vehicle, see about their children,” he said.
“We are having a serious problem when your Government only keeps preaching doom and gloom and economic crash and black people find hope, people in La Horquetta find hope, the people in Tobago find hope (in the DSS),” he added.
Duke did not say what he intended to do if the money is not returned to the DSS founder before December 1.
“King Rowley, Kerron Clarke is not alone in this. Kerron Clarke is only a vehicle that carries the hopes and dreams of poor people. They hope that they will be able to make enough money through this investment to pay off a loan in the bank, to pay their mortgage that they are owing, to fix a rotten teeth, to buy grapes and apples, to pay medical bills. That is hope for poor people. He represents that hope. We can’t hope in Imbert (Finance Minister Colm Imbert). He is the rich man’s hope,” Duke said.
Background
Clarke’s DSS office located at a house in La Horquetta was raided on September 22 by police and $22 million seized.
The money was returned a day later and Commissioner of Police subsequently launched an investigation into who authorised the return.
Coming out of the probe, four police officers were suspended and 11 others transferred.
Police again raided the DSS last week Tuesday and according to Clarke, close to $8 million was seized.
Clarke said in a Facebook video on Friday that his organisation’s operations are now on hold because of a court order which allows investigators to keep the money for 90 days while they conduct their probe.
He also claimed that he was contacted by JMMB bank and told to take his business elsewhere.
JMMB Group issued a media release on Saturday saying it “stands powerfully to ensure that integrity, ethical and regulatory standards govern the management of all relationships with our clients”.
Pointing out that PSA banks with JMMB, Duke said yesterday that he took serious umbrage to the bank’s decision and called on JMMB to apologise to Clarke.
Clarke, who was silent for most of the Facebook live video, said he did not mind doing business with the bank again but first wanted an apology.