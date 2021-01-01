Nine of the 16 Venezuelan children detained at the Heliport in Chaguaramas were allowed to bring in the New Year with their families.
It was a tearful reunion as the children were released into the loving arms of their relatives, who are legally in this country, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on December 31.
However, seven of the children, including a four-month-old baby, remained in custody up to last night, along with 11 adults.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, attorney Nafeesa Mohammed again pleaded with authorities to have a heart and embrace humanity and allow the remaining detained Venezuelan children to be released.
“They need protection, not persecution. They already have the matter before the courts, but until that comes to light, why not release them? The State has the powers and authority to do so. They can place them under orders of supervision. There are many avenues open to them. I am imploring on the humanity of officials to use these avenues. These children, their parents, have been detained for over a month. They spent Christmas behind bars. Even the nine who were released, while it is the step in the right direction, for many of them their parents remained behind bars. As we speak the four-month-old child remains in the Heliport,” Mohammed said.
The 16 children, including the four-month-old baby, and 11 adults had illegally entered Trinidad via boat on November 17.
They were arrested and taken to Erin police station where they spent five nights imprisoned.
On November 22, they were placed on a fishing vessel and escorted out of Trinidad and Tobago waters by the T&T Coast Guard.
Authorities claimed to be unaware of a habeas corpus application filed to stop any deportation. After spending two days out at sea, the group returned at Los Iros beach on November 24.
They were again kept at Erin police station and subsequently moved to the Heliport where they have been for almost a month.
Mohammed implored the authorities to let the children go under supervision pending the court adjudication, which is expected to take some time.
“They’ve been detained for over a month. While many of us spend Christmas with families and loved ones, they were in the care of the State. Many of them have spent the New Year in the care of the State, and that is why I’m begging that these children be released from the Heliport,” she said.
Mohammed said she identified the children’s fathers and next of kin, as well as the addresses and lawfully-registered permits and provided birth papers.
Immigration officials, she said, had ample opportunity to verify the information provided was bona fide.
Mohammed noted injunctions were granted for all the children that they not be removed from the jurisdiction until the hearing and determination.
“Immigration can let them out, put them on an order of supervision, if they have to report to Immigration once a month until the matter is determined,” she suggested.
“They are not criminals, they don’t have to be behind bars, they’re under military control, these are children, that is contrary to the Children’s Authority Act and all the best interest principles for children. I’m aghast, I’m amazed and shocked the way how they looking at this thing in such a warped way, it’s children we talking about,” she added.