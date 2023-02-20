Revellers hit the road

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will today open the gates to the post-pandemic Greatest Show on Earth with thousands of revellers hitting the streets for two days of masquerading that will showcase traditional ole mas as well as modern costumes.
While Carnival Tuesday will see masqueraders across the country in full costume, Carnival Monday now holds its own, as “Monday wear” fashion also takes the stage.
The feteing season began in January, but many visitors from around the world started arriving in T&T two weeks ago to experience different activities leading up to the festival.
The Express spoke to National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters yesterday, who said that all systems are in place for Carnival.
Peters said the NCC has done the best it could to ensure everything runs as planned for the two days.
“We have done the best that we can, but would there be flaws, there would be flaws for somebody.
“With the resources we were given by the Government, the NCC made the best of it as a result of the economic constraints. When the country could have afforded it, we got more. When the country cannot afford it, we get less and you just have to make it do,” Peters said.
Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell also said everything was ready for Carnival.
“Welcome to the return of the greatest festival experience on the planet. Let the Carnival begin,” said Mitchell.
Last Friday, the Royal Caribbean cruise liner Rhapsody of the Seas brought 1,500 passengers to participate in Carnival activities.
Organiser of the cruise Johnny Mack, son of local mas designer Sonia Mack, said the concept behind his initiative was an all-inclusive floating hotel over the Carnival weekend.
He said the 1,500 passengers are from five different continents.
He said the cruise will also boost this country’s economy as cruisers participate in Carnival activities.
“This is a long-term vision project; we’ve already locked into a multi-year contract to continue this epic experience,” he said.
What was different about this Carnival was that there was no International Soca Monarch as the competition was cancelled
Caribbean Prestige Foundation director Geoffrey Wharton-Lake said the decision was based solely on their financial inability to host it.
He said the intended first prize for the competition was $1 million and the sum of all prizes would have amounted to $2.5 million.
In addition, Wharton-Lake said it would have cost between $5 and $6 million to put on this year’s event.
The organisers decided to pull the plug after the Government denied its request for a $10 million subvention, offering instead $800,000, which was later increased to $3 million “support in kind”.
A new National Panorama champion was victorious at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday with BP Renegades show-stopping rendition of Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) “Feeling to Party”, which garnered 283 points by the judges, followed by Republic Bank Exodus with 280 points playing “Tourist Leggo” by Antigua’s King Short Shirt and Nutrien Silver Stars rounded off the top three with 276 points.
Road March race
The Road March frontrunners are “Come Home” by Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle) and led the Junior Parade of Bands at South Quay, Port of Spain, and the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday.
Machel Montano and Destra Garcia’s song “Shake the Place” and Bunji Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) song “Hard Fete” were also strong contenders as they were played for the junior masqueraders when they crossed the judging points.
Expect an explosion of colour on Carnival Tuesday, as the country’s mas bands, big and small, take the stage.
North, Central, East and South Trinidad are all home to large mas bands looking to take the titles in their districts.
Masqueraders will be in full costume and in the North will assemble by dawn at mas camps and the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Large bands in Port of Spain include Tribe, Lost Tribe, Bliss, Harts, Pure and Yuma, which are expected to also cross the Socadrome at the Jean Pierre Complex.
Patrons are invited free of charge, with a new feature, which includes a theatrical production “The Return”, a rediscovery of the love for Carnival and much more.
The Socadrome opens at 8 a.m.
Parades at the Savannah, Socadrome, and South Quay will be streamed by various media with the Socadrome going live on CCN-TV6.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service yesterday issued Monday and Tuesday weather forecasts that said: “Generally sunny and breezy conditions despite the odd, brisk shower in a few areas.
“Mostly clear and cool night with a gentle breeze.”