REWARD$ FOR CLEAN COPS

HOURS after announcing that the Government was willing to pay extra for more police officers of “integrity”, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as head of the National Security Council (NSC) yesterday convened a special sub-committee meeting that included the National Security Minister and Commissioner of Police.
Details of the high-level meeting were not given up to late yesterday. However, according to a post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page, the meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, “exceeded four hours”.
The special meeting of the NSC’s sub-committee followed increased bloodshed in the past fortnight, while CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher has faced public backlash over a promise she made earlier this year to have reduced murders by the end of June.
Harewood-Christopher hit the ground for walkabouts in several districts on Saturday night, while Rowley spoke at a public meeting in San Fernando where he criticised corruption in the TTPS.
The PM at that meeting said a decision had been taken to look at accepting help from the United States in forming “vetted units” within the TTPS, the members of which would be rigorously selected and would be paid extra in efforts to reduce police corruption.
Around 1 p.m. yesterday, an OPM Facebook post stated, “#happening now...Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley is meeting with high-ranking officers of the Trinidad and Tobago protective services at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.”
The post said those in attendance included Harewood-Christopher and TTPS divisional heads, as well as Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young.
Acting Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Dexter Francis and the director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) also attended, the OPM said.
The post was accompanied by a silent video of the room, while a second post around 3 p.m. stated , “The meeting featured reports from each of the divisional heads of the TTPS who outlined the initiatives implemented in their region to address crime and criminality. The heads also provided information related to the specific issues affecting the communities within their divisions.”
The OPM said the Commissioner of Police, Acting Chief of Defence Staff and the director of the SSA also provided reports to the NSC.
The National Security Minister later posted to his Facebook on the NSC meeting, stating: “Articulating the policy positions; and encouraging Law Enforcement’s planned response to the wanton and traumatising behaviour of the relatively small number of dangerous, violent and destructive elements, wreaking mayhem in our society.”
Hinds: Useful interface
Rowley said talks with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were followed by an agreement to accept the creation of “vetted units” within arms of national security, assisted by the United States, and for which those officers could be paid more.
Hinds remarked in that post on Harewood-Christopher’s presence at the NSC meeting, saying: “She also led her Divisional, Branch and Unit/Section Commanders in a four-hour interface with elements of the National Security Council, led by its Chairman, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, at the Diplomatic Centre. A most positive and useful interface.”
Speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting on Harris Promenade on Saturday night, the PM said there were too many criminals in the TTPS.
He went on to disclose that discussions had taken place on offering monetary incentives for officers of “integrity” and to encourage more integrity in the service.
Many criminals in TTPS
The PM said the Government was willing to pay extra to have these units assist in ridding the service of corruption and had noted several security alliances with the US.
“I was in a meeting with the Minister of National Security and our experts and the American experts, where the American government has undertaken—and we have agreed to accept it, to create within our police service, what we call vetted units,” Rowley stated.
“Vetted units, meaning groups of special police officers, men and women who are vetted to ensure that their integrity is intact.”
The PM added, “When you’re going after the non-police criminals, they have their friends in the police service, to tip them off. And we have to have vetted units....the ones that have integrity that you want, you’ve got to protect them...You got to increase their numbers because we are now in a life and death struggle with the criminals in this country.”
The PM had accused the Opposition United National Congress of corruption and of changing nothing in the local government system during its time in office.
He also stated: “So they want to talk crime, crime and criminals are not only on the corners, they’re inside the Parliament, inside the Parliament, so when they talk, it just boils my blood when I see them because I know they have questions to answer.”