RIC: No need to pass on costs

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) has challenged businesses not to pass on additional costs to consumers as a result of a proposed increase in electricity rates.
Speaking on the CCN TV6 Morning Edition programme yesterday, RIC chairman Dawn Callender said during closed-door consultations with special interest groups last month on the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission’s (T&TEC) proposed rate increase, the groups, which included various business chambers and associations, were asked to bring in their financial data.
“And we were now able to prove that in fact the electricity rates are a small percentage of their costs,” she said. “But we’ve also challenged those persons to say you don’t have to pass on every increase, every percentage increase to consumers. You can in fact look at your bottom line and say, well, I also will contribute to this. Yes, they expressed concern about the man in the street, but one way of demonstrating that concern would be to say maybe my profit margin is now 20 per cent and I will take 19.5 per cent,” Callender said.
RIC executive director Glenn Khan said using data from 2009, when electricity rates were last reviewed, the RIC assessed the impact of electricity rates on the expenses of businesses.
“What is the percentage of the component of the electricity in the cost of a product to manufacturer? And that is no more than 3.5 per cent. And that was assessed using data from 2009, which is the last survey. But everything else has increased besides electricity since 2009, which means essentially that that component would not have increased,” he said.
He added: “In reality, the rates are not supposed to impact costs significantly because they have not been increased to the level that will do that.”
Khan and Callender were responding to a question from Morning Edition host Marlan Hopkinson, who asked: “Is the RIC thinking about the effect and the impact it can have on everyone out there? Because you know how we are in Trinidad and Tobago, from the time we hear that there’s going to be an increase, things go up exponentially almost immediately.
“We’re speaking about transportation...the cost of goods. If these proposals come into force, we’re speaking about everything going up in Trinidad and Tobago. And I want to put it in a context that certain people in Trinidad and Tobago are already suffering, and I think it is in that context people are seeing these proposed rate increases as just too much.”
Khan noted that most members of the business community have said that they recognise the need for a rate increase. However, their concern is whether it should be done now.
“And we have no discretion in determining that because our act says that we should do a review every five years. So we are just following the law in that regard,” he stressed.