Richards: Crime impacting our freedoms

“We cannot talk about upholding the principles of democracy without talking about crime and its impact on us and our freedoms generally.”
So said Independent Senator Paul Richards in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday as he contributed to the private motion of United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, calling on the Government to reaffirm its commitment to the principles and practice of democracy in Trinidad and Tobago.
Richards said if you are dead you can’t vote, and if one is afraid to go out and live their life and their freedoms are curtailed due to crime, it affects the enjoyment of a democratic way of life.
“If you are dead, democracy means nothing; if you are assaulted, raped, robbed, traumatised and your perpetrator is not caught and is at large, you lose hope and faith in the system, and you are less likely to vote because you don’t think it will make a difference...you don’t feel a sense of justice...and so you become disillusioned,” he said.
Richards said while the Government had a critical role to play in upholding the principles of democracy, it was not the only player. “We cannot absolve other entities in the general governance system and the wider society from the critical rules in upholding democracy,” he said.
Richards also said one could not “cherry-pick” which institutions should be protected. “Verbal attacks...and they come from all sides, in many instances, and when they come from persons who reside in the Parliament, it creates an environment where the general public feels it’s okay to diminish the institutions and the persons holding those offices, including the Office of the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader’s Office, the office of the Commissioner of Police, the Judiciary, the DPP, etc.
“I have heard comments in the last couple years that can be construed as attacks on the Judiciary by both the PNM and the UNC and other political entities. I have heard comments that can be construed as attacks...on the highest office-holder in Trinidad and Tobago, the President—president Anthony Carmona, president Paula-Mae Weekes and President Christine Kangaloo. So if we are talking about protecting institutions, we have to talk about protecting all institutions and protecting institutions from every attack, otherwise, we are wasting time,” he said.
Richards said he also heard in recent times attacks on the independent institution of the office of the Commissioner of Police, attacks which suggest political alignment.
He said he had heard comments and situations which could be construed as attacks on the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). “I have actually heard them, and if my memory serves me correctly, of suspected spyware in the office of the DPP. Is that in the interest of protecting democracy and the office of the DPP?” he asked.
Richards said he had heard attacks on the Parliament itself by commentators. “So if we are talking about protecting democracy and upholding the principles of democracy, let’s have a wider conversation,” he said. He said these outright attacks do little to uphold the principles of democracy and to protect these constitutionally enshrined institutions in Trinidad and Tobago.
Citing the delayed local government election and the issue of a delayed general election, Richards said both the People’s National Movement (PNM) and UNC had made incursions on the principles of democracy.
Democracy intertwined with everything
Richards also said many would like to dismiss the issues related to the voting process in past elections and the issue of Cambridge Analytica and its impact on T&T elections. He said he attended a cybercrime seminar in Cambridge, London, in 2018, and the main discussion was the issue of protecting the democratic process around the world from the influence of disinformation and other such things.
“To date, since we don’t have cybercrime law, it falls on all of us, not just the Government, to protect our citizens’ precious right to vote and the potential impact of that sort of disinformation or digital influence. And unfortunately, we are still vulnerable to that, given the spectre around the world, particularly with the evolving artificial intelligence, as we move towards local government elections and the general election of 2025,” he said. He said democracy was not a single ideal but was intertwined with every aspect of the society.
“Sifting through fact from fiction is part of democracy, the population being able to look at what’s presented and see what is coming at them on their phones, on the television screens and making informed decisions,” he said.
Richards also said if parliamentarians are to champion democracy and its principles in the widest sense, they must also examine tolerance, respect for differences of opinion, equity and equality of treatment, valuing all sectors and people, regardless of creed, race, orientation, social class or disability, supporting them in achieving their potential.
“Can we say that the State of Trinidad and Tobago upholds those principles?” he asked. “The way we treat persons with disabilities, in the inequity and the growing gaps in wealth and status, the divisions in race and the access to services and opportunities, this is not democracy,” Richards said.
However, he said there had been no greater attack on democracy than the 1990 insurrection when terrorists attacked the Parliament, holding the prime minister and members of the Parliament hostage and attacking the police headquarters.