Rift among NPTA members again

Tensions continue to flare among members of the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA)—this time, over today’s executive election.
The election, to decide on a new president and other national executives, will take place during the NPTA’s annual conference of delegates, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Valencia Secondary School.
Speaking at a news conference in Port of Spain yesterday, head of the Concerned Parents Movement of Trinidad and Tobago (CPMTT) and former NPTA first vice-president Clarence Mendoza slammed the interim NPTA executive for debarring scores of members from voting today.
He said today’s election process would not be free and fair.
He said in the region of Victoria, 19 parents, 12 coordinators and two schools, who were up-to-date with NPTA fees, were barred from participating in today’s election.
So, too, were seven schools from the Caroni region, he said, while members of the South-Eastern region were “completely debarred”.
Mendoza said parents have been calling on the CPMTT to stop today’s election, but the group had no intention to do so.
He said despite him and other members not being permitted to vote today, they will be showing up at the venue.
Mendoza also raised concerns that the NPTA interim executive had not accounted for how it spent the $250,000 in subventions per year it receives from the Ministry of Education.
“We are asking again: where are the financials going into this election?... no secretarial report, no financial report, but we are saying we are going to have an election,” he said.
Division ongoing since 2019
The rift among NPTA members has been ongoing since 2019.
In October that year, months before the NPTA’s executive election, the general council removed former president Ruffiena Ali-Boodoosingh and her executive, which included Mendoza, after a motion of no confidence in them was passed.
In January 2020, Mendoza filed an injunction in the High Court which stopped the NPTA’s executive election that year.
He subsequently withdrew the application.
In June last year, interim NPTA president Zena Ramatali was granted a High Court injunction, whereby Mendoza and 13 others were restrained from taking leadership of the Association and hosting a special virtual meeting of its general council to elect a new executive.
The High Court extended the injunction on August 26.
Mendoza said yesterday that when he filed the injunction in 2020, it was “based on these same things happening right now”.
“It’s worse now than it was then,” he said.
“I’m not going to file another injunction. No one here wants an injunction, no one wants to be in the court anymore. And we’re making it clear, the courts of Trinidad and Tobago take too long...,” he added.
Ramatali responds
Responding to Mendoza’s claims, Ramatali told the Express via telephone yesterday: “All I would say is if Mr Mendoza is losing his memory, because as the organisation can remember, it is Mr Mendoza who filed an injunction against the organisation in 2020 and then discontinued it and had to pay the costs. So the organisation had no choice but to use its funds to defend itself. However, when he pays the costs, the organisation would recover the funds it would have used to defend itself.”
As to the claims of NPTA members being stopped from voting today, Ramatali quoted Article 5 of the NPTA constitution, which noted that only bona fide member units of the NPTA are eligible to participate in business meetings.
The NPTA constitution defined bona fide member units as those that have paid their annual affiliate subscription fee, she pointed out.
“The last time we were getting ready for an election, it was supposed to be held in 2019, but an injunction was filed by Mr Mendoza that halted the election. So this list of bona fide members who are financial from 2018 to 2019 is who, according to this constitution, can participate in this election. Nobody after that date is eligible because this is the last time that the organisation had any collections with a transparent receipt that we can account for from our member units.
“Anything that would have come after, it did not have a national executive in place,” she explained.
She said only regional elected officers are eligible to be nominated for national positions today.
She said Mendoza was not an elected regional officer, so is not allowed to vote.