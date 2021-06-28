A number of companies have applied to import Covid-19 vaccines but they must undergo a rigorous procedure.
In response to an urgent question in Parliament yesterday on the criteria that would be used for private entities to import vaccines, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said, firstly, the importer must be accessing vaccines approved for use in Trinidad and Tobago.
The company must submit the trade name and form; name of the manufacturer; the country of origin; and the condition of sale—that is for pandemic use or emergency use authorisation.
The application must be submitted to the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division by the importer’s agent for registration and import. The importer would also need to present his indemnification agreement which he has with the manufacturer, proof of the integrity of the cold chain, name and contact information of the physician responsible for the import and utilisation of these vaccines, Deyalsingh said.
He said the vaccination must be equipped with the standard equipment, such as resuscitation equipment and how this equipment is going to be used and all unused vaccine vials must be incinerated and destruction certificates submitted for these unused vials.
Deyalsingh said in keeping with PAHO’s recommendations for the monitoring of vaccines, the importer also had to produce:
1) the vaccine numbers and their expiry date
2) the batch release certificate and/or certificate of analysis
3) the details of the vaccination site being used as well the personnel who are administering the vaccines
4) weekly reports on the number of persons being vaccinated and if there were any adverse reactions.
Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked given that T&T had the worst record in the Western Hemisphere for accessing vaccines, why was the private sector option not pursued before. Deyalsingh said Charles’ question was based on a false premise since the rates of vaccination had radically improved. He said all these measures were used typically in the importation of drugs into the country to ensure the safety of the population. He said this procedure had been in effect for decades and it was simply being adapted to the importation of vaccines.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked whether Deyalsingh could identify the private sector entities seeking to import vaccines but Deyalsingh said that information was not available to him at this time.