Rio Claro landslip misery

They believe every other option has failed, so residents of Emilia Street, Rio Claro, turned to protest action again yesterday to highlight the impact of at least five landslides along the road.
Residents blocked the roads with burning debris for a second consecutive day, hoping to attract the attention of the relevant authorities.
The Express was told that the small community, located near the Rio Claro cemetery, had previously written to Government ministers pleading for the landslips to be repaired.
The landslips had affected a number of homes in the village, the residents wrote.
But no one responded.
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said he was aware of the situation and made representation on behalf of the residents.
He said yesterday, “This is the second day of protest action by the residents of the area. The street has numerous landslips, endangering a few homes. This issue has persisted for some time and is emblematic of a wider problem.”
Paray said the Mayaro /Rio Claro Regional Corporation has made numerous visits with its engineering teams to investigate.
“Tragically, the Mayaro constituency is plagued by over 100 landslips and dozens of homes have suffered due to land movements. Despite continuous communication from my office to State agencies for direct intervention, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.
Paray said funding to repair the landslides was not available to the regional corporation.
“As MP for Mayaro, I continue to call on the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and the Minister of Works and Transport to take urgent and immediate action to address these and other landslips in the Mayaro constituency,” he said.