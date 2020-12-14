RIP ASHANTI

The screams of a grief-stricken Candice Riley permeated the church when the coffin of her late daughter Ashanti, 18, was wheeled into it for the funeral service yesterday.
Ashanti’s father, Lenwin Barrow, siblings Aaliyah Riley, Nanyamka Wellington and Jonathan Riley, along with their close friends and well-wishers, wept uncontrollably.
It was impossible to miss the black masks mourners wore with the message “In loving memory of Ashanti Riley”.
Other members of the congregation at the Mt D’Or Seventh Day Adventist Church shook their heads in shame and disgust at the tragedy which had befallen beloved Ashanti.
Delivering the eulogy, Ashanti’s sister, Aaliyah, said she was “blessed” to have Ashanti as a friend.
They enjoyed family outings, and she recalled Ashanti loved to “step out in fancy clothes, and hairdo”.
She was also a diligent pupil who was determined to graduate with CSEC subjects and excelled at theatre arts.
Her sister, Nanyamka Wellington, added: “It is difficult to accept your horrific and sudden death. You are beautiful, strong, charismatic, loving and thankful. It’s going to hurt. I love you, Ashanti Riley.”
Alongside Ashanti’s coffin, a floral A (A for Ashanti) was mounted. A cluster of pink flowers adorned her portrait, and two blue ribbons were stuck on either side.
A constant stream of videos re-created the brevity of Ashanti’s life including baby, confirmation and high school photographs.
Wings sprouted from her contemporary photos of a smiling teenager sporting jeans and a T-shirt. Pink balloons bobbed from the hearse.
The service was punctuated with Isean Miller’s “Gracefully Broken”; Michaela Sam read scriptures, and Vinton Charles offered a prayer.
Poems were read, and special tributes came from aunt Lisa Riley and Joshua George.
Teacher Amrika Mutroo of the Aranjuez North Secondary (which Ashanti had attended) sang “I Was Here”.
Pastor: Find forgiveness
Ashanti’s cousin, Pastor Steve Riley, had the task of conducting the funeral service.
Pastor Riley, too, admitted he “collapsed” when he heard about her fate.
Without mincing words, Riley lamented the slow wheels of justice, disrespect meted out to women, human trafficking, and the hypocritical nature of a post-modern society which he deemed “promiscuous and perverse”.
But, he also said there was a ray of hope since Ashanti’s body had been found, and her family could have some closure.
Riley also said even though there was a strong sentiment towards vigilante justice, and vengeance, people had to search deep within their hearts to find forgiveness, adding they have to develop character and strength to move beyond Ashanti’s “heinous, merciless and abominable” murder.
The pastor expressed his anguish that she was “snatched from Sunshine to Sunset Boulevard, at Santa Cruz”.
She was taken from the “sunshine of beauty and achievement to a state of decomposition” because of the “machinations of perverse men with unbridled passion”, he said, while also commending men who possess “integrity and are not unscrupulous”.
Treasure women
In his homily, the pastor made reference to the text Luke 10 verses 30 to 33, urging everyone to strive to be “good Samaritans”.
He said: “In moments like this, it is easier to dispense with forgiveness than to practise it.
“The justice system is slow. Shannon Banfield died in December 2016. Four years later, December 14, I have not heard of anybody being convicted.
“At these times, I am tempted to dispense with preaching and get vigilante justice because of the dastardly act which was inflicted on a helpless teenager but it would do nothing to restore her to her loved ones.”
In defence of vulnerable children and women, Riley said: “It was an opportunity to exploit her for wanton pleasure.
“They are not the only brute beasts. Exploitation of women has been going on for a long time. Women are seen as sex objects.
“In little Trinidad, there is a sex trade. We must confront it from preacher to politician, white-collar worker to civilian.
“Even as we debate whether or not to give women pepper spray, we ‘pepper’ the songs with lyrics that denigrate parts of the female anatomy.
“We have commercials and ads that denigrate women. Time has come for women to not be complacent. Media houses must discourage ads that denigrate women.
“Treasure women. Don’t treat them as trash. Women Lives Matter. Ashanti’s Life Matters.”
Moving to “PH” cars, Riley said: “What makes you think a H-car driver can’t be licentious? Evil knows no boundaries.
“Legislation has never been able to stop crime. Legislation needs co-operation. It goes much deeper. Badge or no badge, it is about character. Like MPs who believe they have safe seats, she thought she was in a safe car. But the driver crossed the line.”
No dry eyes
There was hardly a dry eye among mourners, including Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian, San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein, SDA elder Earman Bernard and attorney Richard Thompson.
While the national community commiserated with the Rileys, Hosein had often visited the family to offer solace at their Sunshine Avenue home.
As she exited, Morris-Julian said: “I want to extend condolences to the family. It’s sad. A senseless murder of a beautiful child.”
Gadsby-Dolly said she was “relieved” that there has been a charge. She said: “I have daughters. It could have been somebody else’s child. The whole of Sunshine Avenue is saddened. They want justice.”