Despite the presence of the Covid-19 P1 (Brazilian) variant and rising Covid-19 cases in Tobago, Tobagonians continue to have large funerals and even graduations, Secretary of Health in the Tobago House of Assembly Tracy Davidson-Celestine has lamented.
Speaking during Tobago’s Covid-19 news conference yesterday, Davidson-Celestine said in the last week there were two funerals on the island with more that 100 people in attendance.
“I’ve been told of a school graduation as well for probably more than 100 persons at a private location. We have to work hand-in-hand and together in order to manage the spread of the virus on the island at this time,” she said.
Tobago currently has 553 active Covid-19 cases, with 52 additional cases reported yesterday.
On July 27, the island reported its first case of the P1 variant.
Since then, 251 cases and eight deaths have been recorded.
Davidson-Celestine said yesterday that even more worrying now is the fact that the Delta variant is present in Trinidad and Tobago.
“And eventually that variant would find its way into Tobago. It is only a matter of time. The thing is, we ought to be prepared. And in my mind, the best line of defence is the vaccine,” she said.
In the question and answer segment of the conference, Davidson-Celestine emphasised that there were no cases of the Delta variant in Tobago.
In her presentation, PAHO/WHO country representative Dr Erica Wheeler reiterated that the Delta variant, originally detected in India, is 50 per cent more infectious than other detected variants of concern.
“New evidence shows that if people have been infected with Delta they can still be at an increased risk of re-infection, and this is really important,” she said.
She said most people infected with the Delta variant to date are unvaccinated people, and they have a higher risk of developing severe symptoms that require hospitalisation.
“But the good news is that the vaccines are effective against Covid-19 variants....and people who have taken both doses of an approved WHO vaccine have an extra layer of protection and are less likely to face severe illness or death,” Wheeler pointed out.
“Infection from the Delta variant among vaccinated people to date is rare but if they’re infected they’re unlikely to develop the symptoms or need hospitalisation,” she added.
Pfizer vaccines for children
T&T received 305,370 doses of the WHO-approved Pfizer vaccines from the United States of America yesterday morning.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the WHO for use in children aged 12 and over.
Government has said the Pfizer vaccines will be used to vaccinate T&T’s secondary school pupils.
“On the matter having to do with the Pfizer vaccines for school-aged children on the island, we are at present working out the numbers with the Division of Education as well as the Ministry of Education, because we are treating with those persons who are under the age of 18, and we would require the consent from the parents,” Davidson-Celestine said.
“The Department of Education and the Tobago House of Assembly is leading that exercise, and by Monday or Tuesday of next week we should have the numbers of persons who wish to be vaccinated,” she stated.