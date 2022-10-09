The demand for lunch boxes in schools under school feeding programme has increased by about 20 per cent as a result of financial challenges faced by parents, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic.
National Schools Dietary Services Limited (NSDSL), the State-owned entity that manages the country’s school nutrition programme, has received its largest budgetary allocation in at least ten years.
According to the Draft Estimates of Expenditure for 2023 which was laid in Parliament after the September 26 budget presentation by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, the NSDSL was allocated $270,746,800 for the 2023 fiscal year—an increase of $181.8 million from the amount received in 2022 which was $88.9m.
The increase represents “good news”, given there is also an increase in the demand for “box lunches” since families were negatively impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stakeholders like caterers, principals, teachers and parents have been approaching NSDSL for more lunches. Chief among the reasons cited is parents and caregivers were affected by unemployment, underemployment, being furloughed (granted leave of absence) and financial instability.
Win-win situation
In a telephone interview last week, an NSDSL official said over 120,000 breakfasts and lunches were distributed daily to children in about 820 schools in Trinidad. The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) handles Tobago.
“The teachers are in charge in the schools. We have gotten requests for about 20 per cent wanting more box lunches since parents are not working. I have to really praise the principals and teachers for the care they give to the children. They share the lunches and they really look after the children. I think teachers should be given an increase. They deserve it. It should be a win-win situation for everybody,” the official said.
“So many parents don’t have any disposable income. They prefer to get a meal from the school feeding programme. People are writing us letters. They are coming up to us and asking for a box lunch. They don’t have the funds to buy a nutritious meal. We have been inundated with requests. Principals have been asking us to allow their children on the programme. They are asking for an increase. Gas has gone up. Food prices have gone up,” the official added
“The provision of box lunches also coincides with one of the main objectives of the programme, which is to provide a weekly average of approximately one-quarter and one-third of the recommended dietary allowance of nutrients for children through the provision of breakfasts and lunches, respectively. It is meant to enhance their learning ability. We use criteria, that is similar to a means test. We get information like the income level of the household and the recommended level of nutrition. Principals administer the means test.”
On the monetary increase, the official said it accounts for an increase in the contracted prices for the meals. The meals are on contract with $9, for a lunch box and $6.63 for breakfast.
“Hence, we would have asked for an increase in the price per meal. We don’t serve sugary drinks or any drinks. We would liked to serve a fruit, but we are affected by cost and availability.”
High food prices
Sharing some information on the meal plan, the official said: “ We have challenges like increased food prices at the markets. We try to go with about 25 per cent local. Cabinet has passed a note to increase the volume of local produce. We go local as much as possible. We always have to look at the availability of raw materials. We always aim to produce a balanced, nutritious meal. With the price increase, we would be able to better afford solid meals. Children might have a little pocket change for snacks. Most of the times, they eat hot dogs, French fries, rotis, sandwiches and hamburgers from the cafeterias.”
Another vital intervention has been easing children into accepting local food choices. The official said the focus is on nutrition education across the schools, and children are encouraged to eat local foods. “We work with them. Encourage children to eat food from the six basic food groups (protein/carbohydrates). We found the children did not want to eat local. They prefer to devour fast foods. Now there is an increased acceptance. In fact, they are not getting any money to buy fast foods like before.”
Due diligence and meticulous attention is paid to food preparation and hygiene standards.
“We send a sample to every school. We encourage the teachers to try it. An adult will taste it for spoilage. If the children see them eating it, they begin to trust that it’s good food. We send samples to Cariri for random testing,” the official said.
“It’s preventative. We conduct microbial and temperature tests. We have to ensure the meals are above the danger zone so it’s fit for consumption. We have officers who visit the schools. They follow the standard operating procedures. Our 67 caterers follow the model. We tailor the menus and recipes. Everything is so standardised. For example, we look at how much tomato should go into a recipe. We have a four-week cycle. We have the third daily recommended amount for breakfast and one quarter for lunch.”
The official also said she felt the staff should get grants since they were affected during Covid-19.
“We worked with some of them got and some grants. I was working with the Ministry of Finance (Colm Imbert) and the permanent secretary. We paid some of them. But our hands were tied, if they did not provide the proper documents.”