Rise in Omicron coming

GOVERNMENT’S experts have warned that Trinidad and Tobago may see more Covid-19 infections in the coming months from the Omicron variant of concern than it did from the Delta strain.
The public is therefore asked again to get vaccinated and recommit to the public health guidelines implemented to stop the spread of Covid-19.
At yesterday’s virtual Covid-19 news conference, head epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health, Dr Avery Hinds, referred to daily infection trends for 2020 and January’s high numbers so far, as well as indications that Omicron is in the early stages of community spread locally.
There are now 28 confirmed cases of Omicron variant, of which four cases revealed no travel link and of which two are currently under investigation.
While so far appearing to cause milder symptoms that Delta or previous strains of Covid-19, Omicron is highly-infectious and still potentially deadly, especially to the unvaccinated.
Hinds had warned in December 2021 that a surge in infections may occur this month as a result of increased activity over the Christmas season. He said while December had been the month with the highest infections for 2020, a slight decline occurred towards the end of the month. However, a jump of over 20 per cent in new infections occurred in the first week of January 2022, followed by a slight decline.
It is hoped that the downward trend continues, however the change was slight and Hinds warned that adherence to the public health regulations remains critical.
Hinds, as well as Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, renewed a call for people to get vaccinated.
Hinds said the Covid-19 death toll was 15.6 times higher among the unvaccinated, who have a 93 per cent risk reduction of dying from the virus.
At the time of the news conference, 48.5 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated (679,532), including 56 per cent of 12 to 18-year-olds (51,751) and 675 pregnant women.
Meanwhile, Chief medical officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the ministry is also looking into delays in the dissemination of Covid-19 test results through the public health care system.
Parasram said the ministry is collaborating with the Trinidad Public Health Laboratory (TPHL) and County Medical Offices of Health (CMOHs) to speed up the delivery of results.
Parasram was responding to a media question about ongoing public complaints that people seeking tests, or awaiting results while in quarantine, were waiting long periods.