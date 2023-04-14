‘Rishard lived his life to the fullest’

“He lived life to the fullest in a good way,” Resha Ali said yesterday of her murdered husband, Rishard Ali.
Forty-eight-year-old Ali, a well-known contractor of Biljah Road, Chaguanas, was fatally shot around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, during what police described as a carjacking near his home when he was confronted by a gunman.
The gunman shot him, then ran off and escaped.
The incident happened at Biljah Road and Ali was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he died.
“He was a very, very good man. He was excellent with the kids and very honest,” said Resha.
She said as a businessman, Ali never believed in dishonesty and cheating, and he brought that to his practice, willing to even take “a loss” to maintain a good relationship with his customers.
“As a family man, he was loved by everyone,” she added.
Asked what would she remember most about him, she said: “His dedication, humbleness and honesty. All these things made Rishard. He always brought joy to a crowd wherever he went. He was truly the life of the party,” she said.
She said the family had special plans for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holiday on April 22.
Those plans have been dashed as a result of the murder.