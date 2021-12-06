The restaurant at which a woman was shot in the stomach last weekend is reminding patrons that guns are not allowed on its premises, even if the customer has a firearm user’s licence.
A news release from Chandraka Persad, owner of Rising Star Restaurant Grill and Hookah Lounge, stated that patrons may be subjected to screening before entry to maintain the safety of its staff and others at its business place.
It was on Sunday morning that a 28-year-old real estate agent was shot while about 15 to 20 feet away from another patron.
Police said a 36-year-old contractor had his licensed 9mm pistol while at the San Fernando restaurant and stood from the bar stool he was sitting on to adjust his clothing when there was a loud sound.
In the release, Persad said the woman was accidentally shot as surveillance footage showed that the patron with the gun was with others having drinks.
“At approximately 3.44 a.m., everyone at the bar was suddenly stunned. The (patron) was seen adjusting an alleged firearm moments before the incident,” said the release.
It said that the woman was returning from the restroom when she was shot.
She was taken for treatment at hospital and the patron was taken into custody, the release said.
It added: “Management is reminding patrons that no firearms are allowed within our premises, not even if you possess a valid firearm user’s licence. You may be subjected to screening prior to entry, for maintaining the safety of our staff and everyone at our place of business.”