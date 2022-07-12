Rivers of tears

It was a tearful goodbye for Fabien Richards as relatives and friends of the 21-year-old gathered to pay their final respects at the Latoya Rhea Romany Chapel in St James yesterday.
Fabien was one of three persons killed on July 2 in an alleged confrontation with police in Port of Spain.
Isaiah Roberts, 17, was buried last Friday while the funeral service for Leonardo Williams, 17, is yet be to held.
Fabien’s mother, Nicole Richards, had to repeatedly be consoled by her family after viewing the body of her son as she could not contain her grief.
“Why? Why you leave me? Why they take you?” Nicole was heard screaming after seeing the body of her son in its casket.
Bishop Patrick Denoon of the St John’s Spiritual and Love Baptist Church in Tacarigua said Fabien was like a “spiritual son” to him, as he had known him since he was 11 years old.
As such, he felt heartbroken to hear of his death.
“Fabien was one whose heart was with God. It would surprise many to know that he had a relationship in the church and with God because he usually liked mischief.
“He could be sitting down with you and laughing and smiling and old talking about anything, but if you bring up the church he could educate you. When he started to talk, everyone would hush their mouth because they were shocked to know how much he knew of and was involved in the church,” Denoon recalled.
He noted that people were often critical of individuals because of where they lived, and he had heard similar doubt being cast about Fabien’s character because he lived in Laventille.
This, he said, should not limit individuals.
A great footballer
“So sometimes when you think you’re not good enough cause you from Laventille or Beetham or any other place, stop it. We are all children of the light. So don’t think about where you come from, think about where you going. And live your life in faith and love accordingly,” Denoon advised.
He said he would always remember Fabien as a man who could make anyone smile, and who was always smiling, even when it may be inappropriate to do so.
Paying tribute to his friend Fabien, Ricardo Reyes said he was still trying to come to terms with the death of the 21-year-old, who he described as a “great footballer”. However, he said he was sure justice was coming.
“I know vengeance is not our own. Vengeance is for God, but I am positive we will get justice, that there will be retributions for the taking away of Fabien. We will get justice because this was murder, this was an assassination, it was unjust,” Reyes said.
He also encouraged those from Laventille not to be ashamed of where they are from and to use it proudly on job applications because good things come out of Laventille.