ROAD RAGE MURDER

A Moruga man was killed after he contacted the police about a fender-bender collision with a vehicle driven by a group of Spanish-speaking men early yesterday morning.
Collin Forbes, 42, a father of three and an auto mechanic, of Indian Walk, had offered to repair the minor damage to the vehicle, but the encounter turned violent after he informed the police about the incident.
Police were told by witnesses that the group of men ganged up and beat Forbes, pelt glass bottles at him and the vehicle he drove, and stabbed him.
Forbes’ sister-in-law, La Toya Forbes, who spoke on behalf of the family, told the media her brother-in-law was unarmed during the attack.
“It (the encounter) was gradual, from what we were told by his cousin who was present. It started off with an exchange with drivers’ information, like any accident. Then it escalated.
“How and why it escalated, we are unsure. However, Collin is not the type to escalate a situation with him being in an unknown area faced with so many people, and he had absolutely no weapon on him. He had no knife, stick, nothing.
“He had in his hands a key, cellphone and driver’s permit. They were taken by the assailants. I am not sure why they were taken. That is quite confusing. They got back the phone and the keys, but we were not able to get back his driver’s permit,” said La Toya.
“A person who was there gave him a phone to call the police. While he was on the phone with the police—I am not sure the status of the individuals—but that ignited the situation. While he was on the phone with the police, it escalated from there. He tried his best to defend himself,” she said.
‘We do not expect justice’
La Toya said Forbes worked in Barataria on Wednesday, and when he returned to South Trinidad he met up with a friend, whom he had met in prison.
Together with his cousin, they went to have a drink at a bar in Penal Rock Road, Morne Diablo, where the incident occurred in the car park area.
La Toya said she was told Forbes went into the Mitsubishi Lancer which he was driving to have a rest, when the fender-bender happened.
A police report said that around 12.10 a.m. yesterday, Forbes was at Big Ben Bar at Penal Rock Road, when he attempted to reverse his vehicle, which came into contact with a red vehicle occupied by the Spanish-speaking men.
La Toya said Forbes had no history or relation to the group of men.
A witness to the incident told the family the group of men took Forbes’ phone, key and driver’s permit.
A bystander lent Forbes a cellphone, and when he contacted the police they beat and attacked him with glass bottles.
The Spanish-speaking men left Forbes for dead, and escaped in the red vehicle.
Cpl Subhag and PC Balkaran, along with Emergency Health Services paramedics, responded to the scene and took Forbes to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sgt Deonarine, with PCs Khaleel and Ramoutar of the Penal CID, as well as Homicide detectives, also responded.
La Toya said members of the Forbes family were uncertain if they would get justice for the killing. “It only takes a boat to come and a boat to go,” the relative said. “We are unsure if justice is even possible. You would read this on the news, then hear nothing again. We do not expect justice.”
Forbes, who years ago was charged with a firearm offence, had spent time in Remand Yard before he was released on bail.
At the garage where he worked in Indian Walk, retired school principal Stanley Nabby said he and his family mourned for Forbes, whom he described as a hard-working man and a good father.
Selfless attitude
Nabby said about four years ago, when Forbes returned to his neighbourhood after he was released on bail, he had certificates in auto-mechanic repair and cabinet making, which were attained while on remand.
Nabby’s son hired him in his auto-repair garage, and Forbes was known to be a family man with a selfless attitude, said the retired principal.
“He (Forbes) said that he did not want to continue that life of crime. Everyone around here will surely miss Collin. He would talk to youths about turning away from crime. The first day he came out of the prison, he called out to me, and he said he did not want to go back ‘inside’. I am a retired principal and I know he really made that effort. He had turned around,” said Nabby.
He offered advice to people when faced with confrontation, “Walk away and leave it alone. It is not safe to go out. It is not safe to go out in bars and so on. Just leave it. You will get back what you lose.”
Commenting on the crime situation, Nabby said, “The violence in the country is causing complete mayhem. The authorities should not only be reactive, but they must be proactive. There is a social unrest in the country. I do not know if it is harsh economic times, or maybe it is the uneven distribution of wealth in this country that is causing this. People cannot get work, they have to make do. Every day prices are increasing. People cannot afford to live anymore. It is a privilege to be alive.”
