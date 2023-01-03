Road relief at last

FIVE weeks after the closure of the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, connectivity was restored to thousands of residents of the Manzanilla community and environs on Monday with the opening of a temporary route.
The temporary diversion route, for the part, runs parallel to the five kilometres of roadway that crumbled during a week of excessive rainfall and flooding from November 26 last year.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said it was done at the cost of $12 million and was implemented as an interim measure to restore connectivity, while his ministry focuses on working on a permanent solution to the main roadway by the end of January or the beginning of February.
“The existing road that was damaged, all of that material is to be recycled and placed back into the roadworks. Nothing is to be wasted. We take it up, take it through a process and it is recycled. It is a cost-saving factor,” said Sinanan.
Following heavy flooding in the last week of November, there were at least 15 areas of devastation on the 20-kilometre stretch of the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, which forced the closure of the main access route between the eastern areas of the country.
Sinanan said that there was the possibility of the road being closed off again as roadworks continue on the “Manzanilla stretch”, as the permanent works would see heavy equipment that would require more road access over a period of time.
That permanent project is to be a collaborative effort among the Works and Transport Ministry, the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA), The University of the West Indies Coastal Erosion Division, and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).
Sinanan said that he will be seeking to have the Minister of Public Utilities install street lighting soon, as the temporary route diverts and snakes into swamp areas.
Additionally, traffic signs to reduce speed and ‘ghost’ netting will be installed as safety measures for motorists.
The five kilometres of the diversion route was a joint effort by two contractors, with two kilometres from the Manzanilla end done by Kallco Ltd contractors, and three kilometres done by the Namalco Group contractors.
Member of Parliament for Manzanilla/Cumuto Dr Rai Ragbir praised Sinanan’s ministry for restoring road connectivity to the south-eastern communities.
“My people suffered tremendously. A lot of trade and commerce industries were decimated because of lack of road connectivity and access. The vendors with their roast fish and cascadoux, watermelon and other goods have suffered. The health and education sectors suffered. An ambulance took three hours from Mayaro to Sangre Grande hospital which is a critical situation. This is a road that is necessary for the police and fire service. And of course, beach goers were affected not having access to beach houses,” said Ragbir.
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray also commended the contractors for delivering the temporary road on time as promised.
Paray said that the “Manzanilla stretch” was the main link between north and south-east Trinidad, and the residents along those communities depended on the sales of their goods and services to the commuting public.
Paray said he was also grateful that the contractors hired residents to work on the project, which carried them financially throughout the Christmas season.
“We welcome our visitors, students, emergency workers and others back and hope they have a more comfortable commute to Mayaro”, he said.
The Mayaro MP said that he looked forward to continued collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport to deal with some 165 landslips in the district.
Temporary road a cause for celebration
At the opening of the diversion route, commuters lined the roads eagerly awaiting the return of easier access from Mayaro, Manzanilla and Sangre Grande.
For the taxi drivers, it was a time to celebrate, said Mayaro-Sangre Grande Taxi Drivers Association trustee Jason Fonrose.
“The taxi drivers are celebrating. It has been two months of torture. The opening of the road, partial or otherwise, is a huge relief to taxi drivers and will also be on the commuting public. This is a huge relief ahead of the school term reopening tomorrow (today) and people headed back to work after the holiday,” said Fonrose.
He explained that the alternative route from Sangre Grande to Plum Road to Plum Mitan to Biche to Rio Claro to Mayaro added an extra hour and a half to the journey from Mayaro to Sangre Grande, and therefore took a toll on the taxi drivers who were working the route from before sunrise to after sunset.
Fonrose said the alternative route put a dent in the pockets of taxi drivers who had been spending more to repair wear and tear on vehicles and commuters who paid $45 each.
He added, the high taxi fare saw fewer passengers travelling from Mayaro and Manzanilla to Sangre Grande as people chose to instead travel to San Fernando from Mayaro at the cost of $39.
Despite the new access route, Fonrose also urged drivers to exercise caution on the roadway.
“To emphasise the point about the bad condition of the road, today a family from Mayaro hired me to take them to Sangre Grande. This family has a vehicle, but because of the road condition they chose to hire me. So yes, some repairs were done, but there is a long way to go to fix that road properly,” said Fonrose.