Robbed then raped

POLICE are searching for a man who robbed and raped a woman in San Fernando on Thursday.

The woman was walking to her home in San Fernando when she stopped on the pavement to rest, and was attacked.

A police report said the victim was walking west along Keate Street when at around 5.30 p.m. she stopped to rest.

She reported that a man came up behind her and grabbed her Samsung cellphone from her hand, as well as her handbag containing $300, identification and bank cards and house keys.

The suspect ran off into Paradise cemetery.

The victim told police that she followed the thief into the cemetery.

The man grabbed her and forced her into a mausoleum in the cemetery where he raped her.

He then left.

The victim made her way to the San Fernando Police station where a report was made.

WPC Keith and PC Cabera visited the scene and canvassed the area for CCTV cameras.

The victim was taken for medical treatment at the Princes Town District Hospital.

WPC Ferguson of the Sexual Offences Unit is continuing investigations.

The suspect was described as of African descent, approximately 19-20 years old, dark complexion, short and slim built, with short hair, close-set eyes, broad nose, thick lips, and a ‘rider’ canine tooth on the right side.

Anyone with information can contact the San Fernando Police Station at 652-1771, 652-2564, or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS app.

