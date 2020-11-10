Robberies and home invasions are on the rise.
As Divali and Christmas draw nearer, police say they will increase patrols across all nine divisions.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, senior officers in the Police Service noted that in October, there was an “observable increase” in reports of robberies and larcenies throughout the country.
While the numbers have slowed slightly since the start of November, they noted robberies and larcenies continue to be a problem in all policing districts.
Even senior police officers have been hit by bandits, as on Monday morning an assistant superintendent was beaten and robbed at gunpoint at his parents’ home in El Carmen.
The officer, who is attached to the Arouca Police Station, was robbed of jewelry, cash, electronic items and a Sig Sauer gun magazine. Sgt Figaro is continuing enquiries in this matter.
On Monday, seven other incidents were recorded across the country, with one report of armed robbery in St James, a robbery with violence in St Joseph and another in San Fernando, and four reports of burglaries.
As a result, instructions to increase operations have come directly from Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, the Express was told.
The Emergency Response Patrol is expected to spearhead these operations, which will include “major roadblocks” in various divisions on a frequent basis.
PoS under attack
Port of Spain business owners called yesterday for an increase in night-time patrols by police following an increase in burglaries.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud said, “There has been a noticeable increase in reports of attacks at home, and also burglaries at commercial business places over the past four to six months, with a noticeable spike occurring especially at night time as it relates to business places, and day time and evening as it relates to home incidents. Several reasons have been given for the increase in the reported incidences. In our case in the Downtown city centre, we did experience a rash of night-time burglaries during August and September of this year... Three notorious rooftop burglars were held only a few days ago on Charlotte Street.”
The Express visited several businesses on Charlotte, Queen, Henry and Frederick streets yesterday, where business owners said supermarkets on Charlotte Street have been the main targets of bandits.
The operator of Giant Supermarket on Charlotte Street, who did not want to be identified, said: “They attempted to break in here... They’re mostly going after cigarettes and items that have quick turnover to sell, and are portable and easy to carry.” Also on Charlotte Street, manager of Chung Kiu Supermarket, Nadine Wilson said, “There’s a lot of pick-pocketing taking place. They’re stealing bags and jewelry on the outside. Inside the grocery, it’s small items. But there’s definitely an increase. A couple of our sales people got robbed as well... As Christmas is coming around.”
On Independence Square, the manager of FHS United Supermarket said, “There needs to be more police, especially at night. There has been a significant increase in break-ins at groceries.”
While visiting businesses Downtown, a robbery took place on Henry Street. Witnesses on Queen Street said a young man stole someone’s chain. Police chased the bandit through several streets, but he escaped.