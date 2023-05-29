Robbery mystery - $8,000 or $200,000?

Church’s Texas Chicken

open after hold-up: The Church’s Texas Chicken outlet at the corner of Henry Street and Independence Square, Port of Spain, was open for business last night. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

Bandits broke into the Port of Spain outlet of Church’s Chicken, overpowered security guards and stole at least $8,000 from the fast food restaurant early yesterday morning.

But as employees and police attempted to determine exactly how much money was stolen later yesterday, officers were told that this figure may be much higher as $200,000 could not be accounted for.

At about 4 a.m., several men broke into the restaurant on the corner of Independence Square and Henry Street.

The restaurant was not open to customers at the time.

Only security guards were on the compound.

The bandits, who were armed with guns, forced their way inside and into an office where they stole the money.

They then left in a vehicle parked outside.

The police were notified and officers from the Port of Spain Task Force and the Central Police Station responded.

Within five minutes they were able to find the vehicle abandoned at St Paul Street plannings.

The vehicle was seized by officers and is expected to be examined by crime scene investigators.

The restaurant was open for business yesterday.

Last week Sunday there was a hold-up at Pizza Boys in Pleasant Prospect, Tobago.

Pizza Boys and Church’s are part of the Global Brands Group of Companies.

Attempts to reach chairman of Global Brands Mario Sabga-Aboud for comment were unsuccessful yesterday.

