Roberts told: Apologise

At his next appearance in the Senate, UNC Senator Anil Roberts will have to give an “unequivocal and unreserved apology” to Senate President Christine Kangaloo and to the Senate as a whole for what has been judged to be a contempt of the Upper House.
This according to the Report of the Privileges Committee which was tabled and adopted by the Senate yesterday.
The Report recommended that Roberts’ apology should be issued by way of a Personal Explanation. It was the first time that the Privileges Committee has had to adjudicate on a complaint of contempt arising out of statements made on social media.
The complaint had been made by the late Franklin Khan, then-leader of Government Business in the Senate.
In the written transcript of the video-dougLAR Politics videos of February 26, 2021-which was tabled as part of the Privilege Committee’s Report, Roberts referred repeatedly to a “Headmistress Kangaroo”.
“Something happened in the life of Headmistress Kangaroo and it turned her into a wicked witch who attacked the yellow jacket at any time...Everyone on Planet Senatah knew that Headmistress Kangaroo was happily married to Mr Gracias. Mr Gracias was a good husband but unfortunately as many times it happens...his eyes strayed and he had his heart an affinity, love and care for another lady...After that the sweet loving Kangaroo, Headmistress Kangaroo...became bitter. She became angry. She became a dictator. She became aggressive and then the whole planet was shaking in fear. And when Booming Voice would talk...Mrs Kangaroo...would shut him down and shout him down and stop him,” Roberts said.
The video blog, which was shared on Facebook and WhatsApp, was punctuated with clips of the Senate sittings of February 23, 2021 in which the Senate President had asked Roberts to leave the sitting for repeatedly challenging her ruling.
In piloting the debate on the Privileges Committee Report, Government Leader in the Upper House Clarence Rambharat, said Roberts’ behaviour was a precursor to a “toxic culture”.
“Yuh see sexual harassment, harassment and bullying and those things, I make no apologies for saying it here, a lot of times it is perpetuated by boys’ club who seek to lock out or minimise the participation of women in the workplace, in leadership positions, and in politics,” Rambharat said.
He said he has been around long enough to say that Roberts’ conduct was “unprecedented and without parallel” in this or any other Parliament.
“It cannot be condoned, it must be stopped, the Minority Report (submitted by Senator Wade Mark) is misleading, disingenuous, disrespectful and degrading,” Rambharat said.
Independent Senators Anthony Vieira and Paul Richards agreed with the findings of the report.
Wade Mark:
Who is the biggest bully?
Wade Mark posed the question who was the biggest bully in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. “Who intimidates women. And who insults women? Who? Who?” he asked, causing Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon to rise in protest.
“The Member (Rambharat) must look in the mirror, look in his own party when he is talking about bullies and not attribute that to the Opposition,” Mark said.
Responding to the Committee’s position that Roberts declined three invitations to attend the proceedings, Mark said Roberts was “dying to come but he said he had a medical problem”.
Mark said it seemed as though the clock was ticking and the Committee was “racing” to conclude its business before the prorogation of the Parliament.
Mark said there was “procedural unfairness” as the Committee did not ask Roberts for a medical certificate on his asthmatic condition.
He said Roberts said his doctor advised that if he was exposed to Covid-19, it would be “disastrous”.
Roberts failed to attend
Roberts in correspondence to the Committee said he was “not prepared to act recklessly and endanger my life, the lives of my family or the lives of my attorneys by attending unnecessary in person hearings”.
Instead, Roberts asked for virtual hearings.
“Your approach of forcing me to attend physically is contrary to the approach being advocated by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and all senior health professionals tasked with managing the current pandemic...All previous invitations (to attend meetings) were contrary to the health regulations because they demanded that I attend an in person hearing in a public building and therefore was (sic) null, void and of no effect,” Roberts’ letter, dated May 10, 2021 stated.
The Privileges Committee extended invitations to Roberts to attend three meetings- the first held on April 23, the second on May 6 and the third on June 23. He attended none of them.
The Parliament wrote to Roberts indicating that arrangements had been made for a meeting room to accommodate him, along with his advisor and that the room will be outfitted with the requisite technological equipment to transmit secure video image and audio to ensure confidentiality and facilitate ease of communication between the room containing Roberts and his advisor and the rooms containing Committee Members. “I am also directed to remind you that should you choose not to appear before the Committee in response to this invitation, the Committee will be constrained to continue its deliberations on the matter in your absence, a letter dated June 18, 2021, signed by the Clerk of the Senate, Brian Caesar, stated.
Notwithstanding this communication, Roberts failed to attend.