Voters flocked to the polls yesterday despite the threat of the coronavirus and the potential of long lines to choose between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, in an election that will influence how the US confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come.
Those who were voting in person yesterday joined 102 million Americans who voted early, a record total that represents 73 per cent of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.
“The most important issue is for us to set aside our personal differences that we have with each other,” said Eboni Price, 29, who rode her horse Moon to her polling place in a north-west Houston neighbourhood.
Biden entered election day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.
With the worst public health crisis in a century bearing down, the pandemic—and Trump’s handling of it—became the inescapable focus for 2020.
Trump began the day on an upbeat note, predicting that he’d do even better than in 2016, but during a midday visit to his campaign headquarters, spoke in a gravelly, subdued tone.
“Winning is easy,” Trump told reporters. “Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”
Trump left open the possibility of addressing the nation yesterday, even if a winner isn’t yet determined. Biden, too, promised a speech.
The Democratic nominee kept his eyes on the critical state of Pennsylvania, taking his final pitch to voters in his hometown of Scranton and the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.
In battlegrounds, including Florida, Iowa, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, some voters showed up to their polling places before dawn to beat the crowds, but still found themselves having to wait in long lines to cast their ballots. The record-setting early vote—and legal skirmishing over how it will be counted—drew unsupported allegations of fraud from Trump, who had refused to guarantee he would honour the election’s result.
Biden visited his childhood home and church in his native Scranton yesterday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort before awaiting election results in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, was visiting Detroit, a heavily black city in battleground Michigan. Both of their spouses were headed out, too, as the Democrats reached for a clear victory.
Biden and his wife, Jill, started the day with a stop at St Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, with two of his grandchildren in tow. Then they walked to his late son Beau Biden’s grave, in the church cemetery. Beau, a former Delaware attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 and had encouraged the former vice-president to make another White House run. —AP